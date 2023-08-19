Up to 35 Million Living People May Be Descended From the Original Mayflower Passengers

In November 1620, the 102 passengers and approximately 30 crew of the Mayflower dropped anchor off of Massachusetts’ Cape Cod. Over 400 years later, as many as 35 million people living today can trace their lineage back to that trip, according to reports.

Making the pilgrims’ proliferation even more impressive, only 53 survived their first harsh New England winter, making the starting pool even smaller, My Modern Met recently reported.

According to the New England Historic Genealogical Society, approximately 35 million people living today are descended from those aboard the Mayflower.

British mathematician Rob Eastaway — whose wife is descended from at least one Mayflower passenger — told the BBC in 2021 that while that figure is likely excessive, his high-end estimate is a still-impressive 30 million people.

"Richard Warren had seven children, all of whom survived to adulthood, which was unusual because of the sickness and illness in the first winter," Eastaway told the outlet, referring to his wife’s merchant ancestor.

"But he got away with this because he left his children behind [in England],” Eastaway said. “He went on his own and only brought his family over a couple of years later. And all of those children went on to have children themselves. And they produced 57 grandchildren for Richard Warren."

Even accounting for high childhood mortality rates that were then common, the current generation of descendants from Warren alone could number some two million people, Eastaway estimated.

However, the mathematician voiced skepticism of the 35 million figure, noting that it was based on the premise that Mayflower descendants didn’t marry other Mayflower descendants.

"So if we keep the numbers simple, if every Mayflower person marries a non-Mayflower person and has two children, then the number of descendants in the next generation has doubled and it's going to keep on doubling as long as you marry and have children outside the descendant group,” Eastaway told the BBC.

But if one Mayflower descendant marries another Mayflower descendant, and they have two children, those two children only replace their parents.

The phenomenon, known as “pedigree collapse,” was immediately observable with the initial Mayflower generation, as 16 of its 27 marriages that produced children were between passengers or their descendants.

It may also be at play in Eastaway’s own family.

“My father-in-law discovered that their family is descended from Richard Warren,” he told the BBC. “But not only that, they think that probably my wife and children are also descended from [fellow Mayflower passenger] John Howland.”

Eastaway estimated that the number of living Mayflower descendants ranges from three to 30 million.

The Mayflower descendants are just one example of a widely shared ancestry.

A 2003 study estimated that about 0.5% of men in the world can trace their ancestry to 13th-century Mongol warlord Genghis Khan.

And research published in 2013 found that most Europeans share common ancestors going back about 1,000 years.