Up In Gunsmoke: Shootout at Colorado Pot Dispensary Leaves Two Injured

Two people were injured during a shooting at a cannabis dispensary in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the NuVue Pharma Dispensary on East Platte Avenue, east of the downtown area, at 3.25 am after reports of gunfire.

Officers said in their report that "at least two people" were struck by gunfire, with local CBS 11 News reporting three people were involved in an altercation.

Both of the known victims were in a stable condition in hospital.

Investigations were underway and no arrests had been made as of 8.35am local time.