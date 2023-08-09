Boy, 6, Who Opened Fire on Teacher Said, ‘I Shot That B—- Dead … I Got My Mom’s Gun’: Warrants - The Messenger
Boy, 6, Who Opened Fire on Teacher Said, ‘I Shot That B—- Dead … I Got My Mom’s Gun’: Warrants

He also allegedly said, 'I did it,' newly unsealed records reveal

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal more details about the shooting at Richneck Elementary SchoolJay Paul/Getty Images

The 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his Virginia elementary school teacher earlier this year told a school employee, "I shot that b---- dead," after opening fire, newly unsealed records reveal.

The warrants, first obtained by WTKR, reveal more details about the shooting of teacher Abigail Zwerner, which occurred in January in Newport News.

One warrant said that two students told Amy Kovac, a reading specialist at the school, that the child had a gun. When Kovac and an administrator searched the child's bag, they did not find the weapon, the outlet stated.

After the shooting, the warrant said Kovac entered the classroom and found the child standing by his desk and there was a gun on the floor next to him. Kovac stayed with the child until police arrived.

She said he made several remarks, including “I shot that b---- dead," "I did it" and "I got my mom’s gun last night," WTKR reported, citing the warrant.

Zwerner's legal team said multiple staff members, including Zwerner, previously raised concerns about the child's behavior to the district, according to WTKR.

After the shooting, investigators interviewed a retired teacher who had worked at the school. According to the warrant obtained by WTKR, she said she was choked by the same student in 2021. However, the warrant stated that police were unable to find records related to that incident.

The boy has not been charged in the shooting, but his mother Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of leaving a firearm in a way that could endanger a child. Her plea hearing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 15.

Zwerner filed a lawsuit in April seeking $40 million in damages from school officials. She resigned from the district in June after she received two two "exit letters," despite being told she had until August to renew her contract.

