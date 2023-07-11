Unlicensed Florida Woman Pretending to be ‘Doctor’ Gave Patients ‘Live Blood Analysis’ Procedures - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Unlicensed Florida Woman Pretending to be ‘Doctor’ Gave Patients ‘Live Blood Analysis’ Procedures

'Her patients believed her to be a licensed medical doctor'

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Florida woman was arrested and charged with posing as a doctor to practice health care without a license. Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, 29, was booked on four counts of practicing live blood analysis.

Tinaro, who went by the name ‘Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs’ on a lab coat, was arrested on June 28 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department. Each count had a $10,000 bond, and she was released on bond the same day, sheriff records indicate.

Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro
Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, 29 was booked on four counts of practicing live blood analysis in Sarasota, Fla.Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

“Tinaro represented herself as a medical doctor, always wearing a white lab coat monogrammed ‘Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs.’ Her patients believed her to be a licensed medical doctor,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release on Friday.

Read More

“She was known for what she called live blood analysis, where she pricked the patient’s finger and projected the enlarged slide on a monitor to analyze the blood cells for diagnostic purposes and in order to prescribe treatments and medications.”

Tinaro saw patients in Sarasota at the Virtue of Health medical office, which is described as a "wellness center offering integrative and functional medicine," per its website. 

Four of the victim patients detailed their experience with the sheriff’s department, saying they were given "live blood analysis" and other extensive medical tests and treatments. Those included: Lyme disease testing, ozone intravenous (IV) therapy, medication for parasites and thyroid issues and custom IV therapy. 

Dr. Arthur Hodge, who is listed as a medical director for Virtue of Health medical office, “said he was unaware that (the suspect) was both unlicensed and that she was diagnosing patients via such means,” the sheriff’s office stated.

A phlebotomist with the Chicago Recovery Alliance (CRA), tests an intravenous drug user for HIV antibodies inside one of the organizations outreach vans May 10, 2006 in Cicero, Illinois.
A phlebotomist with the Chicago Recovery Alliance (CRA), tests an intravenous drug user for HIV antibodies inside one of the organizations outreach vans in Cicero, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.