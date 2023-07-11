Unlicensed Florida Woman Pretending to be ‘Doctor’ Gave Patients ‘Live Blood Analysis’ Procedures

A Florida woman was arrested and charged with posing as a doctor to practice health care without a license. Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, 29, was booked on four counts of practicing live blood analysis.

Tinaro, who went by the name ‘Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs’ on a lab coat, was arrested on June 28 by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department. Each count had a $10,000 bond, and she was released on bond the same day, sheriff records indicate.

Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, 29 was booked on four counts of practicing live blood analysis in Sarasota, Fla. Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

“Tinaro represented herself as a medical doctor, always wearing a white lab coat monogrammed ‘Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs.’ Her patients believed her to be a licensed medical doctor,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release on Friday.

“She was known for what she called live blood analysis, where she pricked the patient’s finger and projected the enlarged slide on a monitor to analyze the blood cells for diagnostic purposes and in order to prescribe treatments and medications.”

Tinaro saw patients in Sarasota at the Virtue of Health medical office, which is described as a "wellness center offering integrative and functional medicine," per its website.

Four of the victim patients detailed their experience with the sheriff’s department, saying they were given "live blood analysis" and other extensive medical tests and treatments. Those included: Lyme disease testing, ozone intravenous (IV) therapy, medication for parasites and thyroid issues and custom IV therapy.

Dr. Arthur Hodge, who is listed as a medical director for Virtue of Health medical office, “said he was unaware that (the suspect) was both unlicensed and that she was diagnosing patients via such means,” the sheriff’s office stated.