University Upsets Parents by Handing Out Condoms in Student Welcome Packet
Along with the condoms was a sheet that made reference to various sexual activities like one-night stands
North Carolina State stopped distributing a welcome packet with condoms to students after parents complained, local NBC affiliate WRAL reported.
To greet students at the start of the new school year on Saturday, the university gave out a welcome packet that contained snacks, self-care items, and condoms.
Also included was a sheet that described various sexual activities like group sex and one-night stands, the news outlet reported.
“I was appalled,” one parent wrote to WRAL in a social media message. “I am from MA where I expect this kind of indoctrination. I had hoped things would be a little gentler in the NC.”
The university said in a statement that the condom manufacturer was the one that included the sheet along with the free condoms.
"University Housing has been made aware of a questionable flyer from a condom manufacturer included in the packs and has stopped the distribution of the packs,” the university statement said.
