University To Offer Master’s Degree Course on Taylor Swift

European Swifties enduring a "cruel summer" might have something to celebrate this fall school year.

Ghent University in Belgium is introducing an elective course that delves into the analysis of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's lyrics. Titled "Literature: Taylor's Version," the course will be led by British professor Elly McCausland.

“I’ve never had so many emails from excited students asking if they can take the course,” the educator, who calls herself a "longtime Swiftie," told The Guardian. “And actually non-students as well, people who are not part of the university and who want to participate in some way.”

Reportedly, McCausland will interweave Swift's lyrics with classical literature, delving into pieces that span as far back as the 14th century. This unique course will be incorporated into Ghent University's Language and Literature master's degree program, as the Straits Times reported.

In her conversation with The Guardian, McCausland shared her teaching philosophy. “What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle,” she said. “So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is.”

McCausland’s analysis isn’t limited to Shakespeare. She also identifies thematic similarities between Swift's "The Great War" and Sylvia Plath’s depiction of war in "Daddy." Similarly, Swift’s "Mad Woman" is seen to echo themes of mental health and patriarchy, akin to "The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.

“I sort of thought, why is no one talking about this?” pondered McCausland.

This Ghent course will likely join what The Guardian believes to be around half a dozen courses in the U.S. dedicated to the literary essence of Swift's vast song catalog.

This trend isn't new. Prominent pop music figures have been subjects of academic courses. For instance, Harvard University offers a course on Bob Dylan’s lyrics, noteworthy especially after his Nobel Prize for Literature win in 2016.

Anticipating potential naysayers, McCausland shared her perspective with the outlet: “The primary focus is literature, but also I want us to think critically about Swift," she stated. "I’m absolutely not gathering all of the Swifties and we’re going to spend three hours every Monday fangirling.”