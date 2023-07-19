University of Vermont Fires Men’s Hockey Coach Over ‘Inappropriate Text Messages’ With Student - The Messenger
University of Vermont Fires Men’s Hockey Coach Over ‘Inappropriate Text Messages’ With Student

Head coach Todd Woodcroft 'failed to maintain professional boundaries' during the interactions with the student, Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Todd Woodcroft in an undated UVM Athletics video. On Tuesday, the university announced it fired Woodcroft from his job as head coach of men’s hockey following an internal investigation into “inappropriate” text messages he allegedly exchanged with a student.uvmathletics/YouTube

The University of Vermont announced Tuesday it fired men's hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft over his professional conduct after an internal probe reviewed "inappropriate text messages" he allegedly exchanged with a student on multiple occasions.

In a statement, Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said Woodcroft "failed to maintain professional boundaries" during the interactions with the student.

"The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department," Schulman said.

"After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations."

Schulman has tapped assistant coach Steve Wiedler to serve as interim head coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Andrew Miltenberg, an attorney representing Woodcroft, said in his own statement the internal investigation was flawed.

"We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process," Miltenberg said.

"We strongly believe the university's decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades."

Woodcroft was brought on to lead the Catamounts in April 2020. During his three seasons with the program, he led the team to a 20-55-9 record.

Previously, Woodcroft served as a scout and assistant coach, among other positions, in the NHL.

Schulman said he and the team have "tremendous confidence in coach Wiedler's ability to successfully lead our program" for the upcoming season.

"He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues," Schulman said.

