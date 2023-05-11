University of Utah Swimmer Accused of Sexual Assault Flees to Canada

Benjamin Smyth, a 19-year-old swimmer from the University of Utah, has reportedly fled to Canada as he faces a rape investigation.

Smyth faces charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse, according to Gephardt Daily. Originally from Saanichton, British Columbia, a private investigator confirmed to campus police that Smyth returned to Canada during the ongoing investigation. Consequently, an arrest warrant has been issued.

A fellow student accused Smyth of sexually assaulting her in her dorm room in August of the previous year, Gephardt Daily reports. Initially, Smyth claimed not to know the accuser but later admitted to consensual sex with her in his statement to the police.

The University suspended Smyth from the swimming and diving team in February, as disclosed in a university statement obtained by Gephardt Daily.