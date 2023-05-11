University of Utah Swimmer Accused of Sexual Assault Flees to Canada

Benjamin Smyth, a 19-year-old swimmer from the University of Utah, has reportedly fled to Canada as he faces a rape investigation.
Smyth faces charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse, according to Gephardt Daily. Originally from Saanichton, British Columbia, a private investigator confirmed to campus police that Smyth returned to Canada during the ongoing investigation. Consequently, an arrest warrant has been issued.
A fellow student accused Smyth of sexually assaulting her in her dorm room in August of the previous year, Gephardt Daily reports. Initially, Smyth claimed not to know the accuser but later admitted to consensual sex with her in his statement to the police.
The University suspended Smyth from the swimming and diving team in February, as disclosed in a university statement obtained by Gephardt Daily.
- Utah’s Attorney General Makes Guest Appearance on Show Examining Otherworldly Phenomena
- Christian University Terminates 2 Employees Over Pronouns in Email Signatures
- University of Minnesota Makes Former Spam CEO its New President
- ‘How Not to Kill Yourself’: Man Who Survived 10 Suicide Attempts Defies Stigma in New Book
- Police Find Remains of Man Missing for 40 Years Inside Sunken Car in Lake Ontario
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews