The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    University of Minnesota Makes Former Spam CEO its New President

    The Board of Regents said Jeffrey Ettinger's background as the leader of a Fortune 500 company would translate well to the university system.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    The former CEO of Hormel, whose products include Spam and Skippy peanut butter, has been named the new interim president of the University of Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

    In a near-unanimous vote, the university's Board of Regents chose Jeffrey Ettinger over three other finalists with backgrounds in higher education. Ettinger's lack of academic credentials "presented the greatest concern for some regents," according to the Pioneer Press. The board voted 10-1 in Ettinger's favor.

    UMN has an enrollment of roughly 50,000, making it one of the biggest public universities in the U.S.

    Ettinger served as Hormel's CEO from 2005 to 2016 and oversaw a period of expansions and acquisitions at the company. He currently runs the non-profit Hormel Foundation.

    Read More

    "Ettinger is somebody from the outside, from a different point of view," Regent Mary Davenport told Minnesota Public Radio. "[He] comes into higher education with some base knowledge, but brings something bigger."

    Ettinger ran for Congress in Minnesota last year, but lost to Republican Brad Finstad. He had little academic experience compared with his competitors, but the Board of Regents said they believe his background as the leader of a Fortune 500 company would translate well to the university system.

    Ettinger will serve as president only until the Board finds a long-term replacement for outgoing President Joan Gabel, who is moving to the University of Pittsburgh.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.