University of Minnesota Makes Former Spam CEO its New President

The former CEO of Hormel, whose products include Spam and Skippy peanut butter, has been named the new interim president of the University of Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

In a near-unanimous vote, the university's Board of Regents chose Jeffrey Ettinger over three other finalists with backgrounds in higher education. Ettinger's lack of academic credentials "presented the greatest concern for some regents," according to the Pioneer Press. The board voted 10-1 in Ettinger's favor.

UMN has an enrollment of roughly 50,000, making it one of the biggest public universities in the U.S.

Ettinger served as Hormel's CEO from 2005 to 2016 and oversaw a period of expansions and acquisitions at the company. He currently runs the non-profit Hormel Foundation.

"Ettinger is somebody from the outside, from a different point of view," Regent Mary Davenport told Minnesota Public Radio. "[He] comes into higher education with some base knowledge, but brings something bigger."

Ettinger ran for Congress in Minnesota last year, but lost to Republican Brad Finstad. He had little academic experience compared with his competitors, but the Board of Regents said they believe his background as the leader of a Fortune 500 company would translate well to the university system.

Ettinger will serve as president only until the Board finds a long-term replacement for outgoing President Joan Gabel, who is moving to the University of Pittsburgh.