University of Kentucky Student Dead After Tire Flies Through Her Car Windshield

Deputies are still trying to find the vehicle that the tire came from

Luke Funk
A college student died in a freak accident after a random tire smashed through her windshield on a Kentucky highway.

Lauren Alyssa Collins is pictured in a photo from her obituary.
Lauren Alyssa Collins is pictured in a photo from her obituary.Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home

It happened just after midnight Sunday on I-75 in Boone County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident at mile marker 176.5.

They found Lauren Alyssa Collins, 18, of Independence, critically injured in the vehicle, according to a news release.

She was driving a white 2012 Buick LaCrosse in the southbound lanes of I-75 when her windshield was suddenly struck by the tire.

Deputies believe that another vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, was headed northbound on the interstate when its tire broke away. It rolled over the concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car, police said.

The Walton Fire Department pulled Collins from the vehicle and rushed her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She died at the hospital.

Collins had just finished her first year at the University of Kentucky majoring in fashion merchandising, apparel and textile, according to her obituary.

She was also a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

A prayer service will be held Saturday in Independence.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Deputies have not been able to locate the vehicle that lost the tire.

