University of Kansas Football Player Accused of Making Bomb Threat that Prompted Stadium Evacuation

A University of Kansas football player is facing charges of “aggravated criminal threat” after police investigated a bomb threat made toward the school's football facilities.



A booking report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Kansas offensive lineman Joe Krause was arrested Monday for communicating “a threat to commit violence” and that KU football facilities were “evacuated, locked down, or disrupted as to regular, ongoing activities as a result of the threat.”

The arrest came hours after the University of Kansas Police Department responded to a bomb threat against the Kansas football team. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told the Kansas City Star.

“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” a Kansas Athletics spokesperson said in a statement to The Athletic. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The University of Kansas Police Department has not said whether or not Krause was the individual who made the actual bomb threat.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated and checked by law enforcement officers," University of Kansas police chief Damon Tucker told the Star. "No devices were found, and police issued an all-clear at approximately 8:01 p.m.”

"A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats. Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time."

According to the booking report, Krause was arrested by university police on Alabama Street, less than a mile from the football stadium.

A sophomore and listed player for the Jayhawks, Krause has not played a game since 2020. According to the Topeka Capital-Journal, his arrest comes a week before the university is set to start its fall camp ahead of the upcoming season.

Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday without a lawyer, the Associated Press reported. If convicted he faces a minimum of 31 months to a maximum of 136 months in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of post-release supervision, according to the booking report.