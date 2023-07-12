University of Idaho Backtracks on Plan to Demolish House Where 4 Students Were Murdered - The Messenger
University of Idaho Backtracks on Plan to Demolish House Where 4 Students Were Murdered

At least three victims' parents oppose tearing down the home

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin

The University of Idaho will pause its plans to demolish the home where four students were murdered last year.

University President Scott Green issued a statement, saying in part, “In response to this tragedy, we have tried to do what is right, knowing full well there are no actions or decisions that will be met with full support. This is why the decision about what to do with the King Road house is so difficult.”

Local TV station KHQ-TV obtained Green's statement Wednesday to faculty and staff.

On one hand, he said, "It is a constant reminder of the heinous acts went on inside," however, it also "elicits deep emotional responses from those who are working through grief and who fear that its destruction could impact the court case."

At least three victims' parents have opposed the demolition of the Moscow, Idaho, home across the street from the university campus, where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death Nov. 13.

Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Goncalves, said the university was disregarding families’ requests that the home be left standing until after the trial of Bryan Kohberger, 28, who is accused in the quadruple homicide.

Gray said the families of Mogen and Kernodle have also opposed the home's destruction. It's unclear where the family of Chapin stands.

Gray previously said in an email to the Idaho Statesman that the university asked for the families' opinions "and then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests. The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case.”

University spokesperson Jodi Walker previously said the school wanted the house gone before the start of the upcoming fall semester, The Messenger reported.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of the four college students.

In May, he refused to enter a plea to the charges.

A judge entered a default not guilty plea on his behalf.

Kohberger's trial is slated to begin in October, the same month Green said the decision to demolish the property will be revisited.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

