United Pilot Who Attacked Parking Gate with Ax at Denver Airport ‘Just Hit His Breaking Point’, Police Say
Kenneth Henderson Jones told authorities he was only 'trying to get rid of the issues for everyone waiting'
An ax-wielding United Airlines pilot let off some steam on a malfunctioning parking arm by whacking it dozens of times until it finally fell off its base, CBS Colorado reported.
Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, told security staff at a Denver International Airport employee parking lot that he was trying to help drivers in at least six other vehicles who were stuck behind the gate.
Airport administrators at DIA admitted to CBS that there have been issues with some people not obtaining the proper permits to park in the lot, causing delays.
Henderson, who is eligible to fly 767 and 757 jetliners, is shown on security camera walking to his car, then calmly returning to the parking gate before repeatedly bashing it with a full-size ax.
After the gate falls off its joint, Henderson — still wearing his uniform — is apprehended by two airport security guards, who eventually wrestle the ax out of his hands after a long tug of war.
When asked why he'd destroyed the arm, Hederson reportedly told Adams County Sheriff's deputies he'd "just hit his breaking point." He hasn't responded to CBS' requests for comment.
Henderson is currently on leave as United conducts an internal investigation. Repairs will cost about $700.
The pilot has been charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and is set to appear in court on September 25 for arraignment.
