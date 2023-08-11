United Nations Security Staff Freed in Yemen After 18 Months in Captivity

The United Nations said Friday that five staff members kidnapped in Yemen and held in captivity for 18 months have finally walked free.

The five men, all of whom worked for the UN’s department of safety and security, had been abducted in southern Yemen. The country has in the grip of a vicious and violent civil conflict ever since Iran-backed rebels, known as the Houthis, ousted the government from the country’s capital, Sana’a, in late 2014.

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition soon intervened on the side of the government to counter the rebels, with the ensuing fighting and humanitarian turmoil leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths in the past eight years.

The UN workers were kidnapped early last year by unknown gunmen when they were returning from a field trip to southern Yemen.

Their release Friday was welcomed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said he was “profoundly relieved that their ordeal and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end,” according to a statement from his office.

All five — identified by the UN as Akm Sufiul Anam, Mazen Bawazir, Bakeel Al-Mahdi, Mohammed Al-Mulaiki and Khaled Mokhtar Sheikh — were in good health, a UN spokesman, Farhan Haq said.

The UN did not elaborate on the details of their release, or disclose the identities of their kidnappers.