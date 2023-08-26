Unhappy Hours: New Orleans Restaurants Reducing Service Due to Extreme Heat

Multiple New Orleans restaurants will have reduced hours of operation this week due to record-breaking heat in the area.

An oyster bar called Sidecar NOLA will not offer lunch service over the weekend, according to an Instagram post from Friday. Instead, the restaurant will open at 5 p.m. for dinner service only.

“This weekend we’ll be closed for lunch due to the heat. Please join us at 5 pm Saturday and Sunday for dinner (and the Saints game!),” the Instagram caption says.

And Plume Algiers, an Indian restaurant, posted a photo of a thermometer to its Instagram account, saying it’ll be closed until next week.

“It’s way too hot and daycare has been canceled for the week,” the Instagram caption says. “We need no more reason to flee. Tonight will be our last night of service until next week.”

Eater New Orleans first reported the changes in restaurant services due to the heat.

New Orleans is one of several U.S. cities under heat advisories as a dangerous heat dome settles in over a wide swath of the country, as The Messenger previously reported.

Meteorologists forecast triple-digit heat to hit New Orleans over the weekend, with temperatures continuing to linger in the high 90s throughout the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service advises Louisiana residents to take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, drink plenty of water, check on the elderly, and bring pets indoors.