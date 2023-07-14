This Unearthed Clip From ‘The Nanny’ Foreshadows Fran Drescher’s Impassioned Union Speech - The Messenger
This Unearthed Clip From ‘The Nanny’ Foreshadows Fran Drescher’s Impassioned Union Speech

'Never, ever, ever cross a picket line!' Drescher's character, Fran Fine, said in a resurfaced episode clip

Christina Dugan Ramirez
SAG President Fran Drescher speaks as SAG-AFTRA National Board holds a press conference for vote on recommendation to call a strike regarding the TV/Theatrical contract at SAG-AFTRA on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

One day after Fran Drescher gave an impassioned speech explaining the decision behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, the internet was quick to do what the internet does: Create buzz around a resurfaced clip.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Drescher's character in the beloved '90s sitcom The Nanny recalled some sound words of advice her mother gave her while standing amongst a group of people on strike: "Never, ever, ever cross a picket line!"

Fans were quick to respond, and praised Drescher for her advocacy.

"Since day ONE," one Twitter user wrote.

"Thank you Fran for coming through as Nanny Fine always did," another wrote.

In a live-streamed press conference on Thursday, Drescher joined chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to officially declare that the union is striking against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, beginning at midnight.

Drescher, who serves as the president of SAG-AFTRA, declared this a "seminal hour" for not just actors and performers, but for everyone across all fields of labor. 

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," she said. "It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions, of people all across this country and around the world — not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry." 

Drescher said she went into the discussions "in earnest," thinking the strike was avoidable and that both sides were being fair. Instead, what she found was "disgusting" greed, she said. 

"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," she continued. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them."

"They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment," she continued. "We stand in solidarity, in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us as well as other labor unions, because at some point, the jig is up. You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored." 

She ended her speech by directly addressing the studios and streamers. "So the jig is up, AMPTP. We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee," she said. "We are labor, and we stand tall, and we demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us." 

