Underground Music Collectors Spent Thousands on Fake, AI-Generated Frank Ocean Tracks

An alleged scammer tricked online music collectors into purchasing leaked Frank Ocean tracks that turned out to be fakes, Motherboard first reported.
The songs, which sold for thousands of dollars, weren't written by the popular R&B musician. Instead, they were created with the help of artificial intelligence modeled after Ocean's signature voice and style.
The alleged scammer, who uses the handle "mourningassasin," created roughly nine tracks with a special AI model that trained itself on "very high quality vocal snippets" from Ocean. They then released a small sample from one to attract potential buyers.
- Spotify Deletes AI-Generated Songs that Mostly Bots Listened To
- Irish Newspaper Apologizes for Publishing AI-Written Fake Op-Ed
- Timbaland’s New AI Music Startup to Use Notorious B.I.G.’s Voice
- The Hidden Threat of AI Music: How Technology Could Put Working Composers Out of a Job
- Man Who Used AI to Write Fake News Story Arrested for ‘Provoking Trouble’
The scammer allegedly earned nearly $10,000, charging between $3,000 and $4,000 for each song.
"A high price but not unheard of for Frank Ocean," Gamma, the owner of the Frank Ocean fan Discord, told Motherboard.
Among underground music aficionados, it's common to purchase unreleased tracks from beloved musicians. Discord users will also sometimes chip in to collectively buy and share an unreleased song.
Demand for new music from Ocean has skyrocketed as fans await a follow-up to the Grammy-winning artist's last full-length album, released in 2016.
Last month, Ocean's headlining comeback at Coachella was cut short and a second performance was cancelled altogether due to last-minute production changes and an injury.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews