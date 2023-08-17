Undercover Sting Busts Atlanta-Area Official Sexting and Attempting To Meet 14-Year-Old Girl: Police - The Messenger
Undercover Sting Busts Atlanta-Area Official Sexting and Attempting To Meet 14-Year-Old Girl: Police

Patrick Nalley was arrested and 'terminated immediately' from his position in the Cobb County government

Carley Welch
According to a 2021 report, Nalley has a wife and daughter. Patrick Nalley via LinkedIn

The Director of Parks and Recreation in Brookhaven, Georgia, was arrested for soliciting a meet-up with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to law enforcement, Patrick Nalley was exchanging explicit sexual messages with an individual who he believed was a 14-year-old child but turned out to be part of an undercover operation. 

Nalley was caught attempting to meet up with the child in his city-provided vehicle in Marietta, Georgia while he was on the clock. The sting operation intercepted Nalley’s plans, and he was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Cobb County jail. He has since been fired, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Nalley has been charged with enticing a child and obscene internet contact with a child, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Brookhaven city officials said Nalley’s background check revealed no previous criminal activity. He also served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for Henrico County in Virginia and Director of Recreation, Tourism & Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia. 

In a profile from July 2021 detailing Nalley’s position in Amherst County, the News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that he had a wife and daughter.

“Mr. Nalley is terminated immediately. Although we understand the presumption of innocence, we are acting out of an abundance of caution, as our parks and recreation facilities often have hundreds of children and teens recreating or competing in team sports activities during any given summer day,” Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman said. 

Nalley has been in his current position for three months.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

