Undercover Sheriffs Catch Florida Man Using ‘Tinder for Teens’ App to Have Sex with 12-Year-Old Girl

A 29-year-old man from Cocoa Beach was arrested by authorities after engaging in conversation with an undercover detective, whom he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.
Brandon Keith Donato was apprehended by deputies from the Volusia Sheriff's Office on Saturday evening, following the revelation on Friday that he had allegedly met with the victim twice in the past week to engage in sexual activity, according to a press release.
The victim's family discovered that she had shared videos of herself involved in sexual activities with an unidentified man. The 12-year-old girl informed detectives that she thought the man was a 17-year-old named Brandon Smith, whom she had met on the app Wink and corresponded with via Instagram.
The Volusia County Crime Center managed to identify the man as Brandon Donato, using his contact information, social media profiles, and his vehicle tag recorded by license plate readers in Deltona on the dates the victim claimed they had met.
A detective assumed control of the conversation with Donato and arranged a meeting on Saturday. Multiple detectives and deputies were present at the location to arrest him.
The 29-year-old man is facing charges including two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a child, showing obscene material to a minor, promoting the sexual performance of a child, using a computer to solicit a child, travelling to meet after using a computer to solicit a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where his bond was set at $350,000.
The app Wink was originally designed to promote social networking and friendships among teens aged 13 and above. However, it has been dubbed as a "Tinder for kids" by some content creators, according to a report by WFMY. Despite this, the app's website maintains that it is not intended for dating and has been rebranded in the app store for users aged "17 and older". It states, "We are not a dating app. Our mission is to provide a fun and safe space for everyone to make friends."
Nevertheless, Sheriff Mike Chitwood urged parents to keep a close eye on their children's social media activity, stating, "Today, thanks to the quick work of everyone involved in this case, there's one less predator out there exploiting the same apps our kids use. Unfortunately, there are many more waiting for their opportunity. Everyone should take the time and make the effort to protect our kids from predators who want to steal their childhood."
