Underage Man Denied Drinks Waged Smear Campaign on Drake, Hadid-Fave Hotel: Lawsuit

A luxury New York City hotel popular with A-list celebrities and the Hollywood elite has filed a civil lawsuit against an Upper East Sider who was denied drinks at their bar for being underage.

The Messenger obtained a copy of the suit, which alleges Theodore Weintraub orchestrated a smear campaign designed to defame The Mark Hotel that allegedly included paid protestors.

The Mark has hosted such celebrities as rapper Drake and Gigi Hadid and served as the celebrity prep venue for this year's Met Gala.

The lawsuit, which does not state his age then or now, argues that Weintraub's beef with the five-star hotel began back in the summer of 2021. It alleges that, on several occasions, the defendant tried to procure alcoholic beverages at The Mark's bar, allegedly using a fake I.D.

Alexandra Daddario departs The Mark Hotel for 2023 Met Gala on May 1 Getty Images for The Mark

"Despite repeated attempts over the course of several days and weeks, agents of The Mark Hotel, including bartenders and eventually security, blocked Weintraub's attempts to obtain alcohol at The Mark Hotel because he was underaged, and did so on virtually every occasion that he tried," reads the suit.

The suit claims Weintraub grew more and more aggressive with staffers the more he was rejected. On at least four occasions in August and September of 2021, he is alleged to have caused disturbances at The Mark, leading to an official ban.

"On or about Sept. 16, 2021, the security department at the Mark Hotel learned of a dinner reservation in the name of the Weintraub family," reads the suit.

The Mark Hotel in Manhattan was subjected to a smear campaign after refusing to serve an underage NYC man, a lawsuit alleges. Mig Gilbert/Wikimedia

"At around the time of the 8 p.m. reservation, the Defendant, despite his ban from the property, showed up at the hotel with his parents — including his father," Dr. Philip Weintraub, "a well known doctor in Manhattan."

All three were stopped at the entrance and the parents were "informed of their son's ban from the premises," the suit reads. "The Defendant pled for forgiveness, but when the Mark Hotel insisted on enforcing the ban, the Defendant began accusing the hotel of being antisemitic and spitting in people's food."

Weintraub's dad "quickly quelled his son, said that he understood the ban, offered his business card, and said that if there were any further problems with his son Theodore then he (the father) could be contacted directly," the suit alleges.

Weintraub tried a few more times to get in towards the end of 2021, and for the whole of 2022, all was quiet at The Mark.

"Approaching the summer of 2023, this period of quiet was replaced by an increasingly disturbing campaign by Weintraub, whose conduct has targeted employees of the hotel as well as guests, and has led to repeated reports to law enforcement," alleges the suit.

Then, on June 26, Weintraub "escalated his behavior into picketing" with an unknown man, referenced as "John Doe" in the filing.

Both held signs that read "The Mark Supports Epstein" and "The Mark Denies the Holocaust," it is alleged in the lawsuit, which further claims Weintraub repeatedly called a doorman "a pedophile."

The lawsuit posits that Weintraub would learn about V.I.P. bookings at The Mark, and scheduled his demonstrations accordingly. For example, in a video showing Drake at The Mark on July 17, chants of "The Mark Helped Epstein" can be heard in the background.

The civil suit alleges the harassing behavior continued through much of last month, including on July 21 at 11:30pm, "when John Doe began chanting 'The Mark Helps Epstein,' 'The Mark Gropes People,' and 'The Mark Spreads Disease.'"

The suit, filed July 27, claims Weintraub's "behavior is now a regular and malicious disturbance outside the Mark Hotel, affecting the hotel's ability to properly service its guests." The Mark is requesting a jury trial, and will seek compensatory, equitable, and punitive damages against the teen.

The Messenger was unable to reach either Theodore or Dr. Philip Weintraub for comment Thursday. Tony Aruqi, the Mark's front office manager, did not return The Messenger's calls.