    ‘Under the Bus’: Disappointment After Biden Bolts the Pacific for Debt Ceiling Talks

    Stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea had been planned to counter China's growing influence.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Morrison
    Critics said the U.S. had pulled the rug from under its allies after the White House said it would cut short a Pacific diplomatic offensive due to debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington.

    President Joe Biden is expected to reach Hiroshima, Japan, Thursday for the annual meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations. He had planned to follow that with a visit to Papua New Guinea, the first by a U.S. president, and to Australia for a separate summit of the so-called Quad nations - the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. Both stops were aimed at countering China's growing military presence in the region.

    Instead, the White House said, Biden will return home after the G7 closes on Sunday for a less-friendly confab with congressional leaders. Officials warn the U.S. could miss scheduled debt payments as early as June 1, with potentially catastrophic economic ripple effects, unless Biden and congressional Republicans reach a deal.

    The last-minute change rankled critics, who said the choice highlighted American dysfunction. Philip Coorey, political editor at the Australian Financial Review, wrote that the cancellation “will raise questions about the reliability of the United States as a regional ally, let alone its competency to manage its own affairs.”

    Even if Biden makes it up to the leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea, “there will inevitably be a lingering sense of ‘snub,’” wrote Daniel Fillon of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think-tank. 

    Above all, the no-show dampened an intended display of diplomatic force against expanding Chinese influence. Biden was scheduled to sign a defense pact in Papua New Guinea, followed by a meeting in Australia of the Quad, a group of democracies seen as a potential counterweight to China. In the wake of the White House announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called off the Quad summit and said leaders of the four nations might still meet on the margins of the G7.

    Nowhere was the letdown greater than in Papua New Guinea, an island nation of almost nine million people.

    "We even declared a National Public Holiday for Biden's historic visit only to be thrown under the bus by the U.S.," senior journalist Martyn Namorong tweeted. "The US keeps shooting itself in the foot as it stumbles to maintain its grip in the region. China doesn't have to deal with such internal squabbling.”

