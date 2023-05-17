‘Under the Bus’: Disappointment After Biden Bolts the Pacific for Debt Ceiling Talks
Stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea had been planned to counter China's growing influence.
Critics said the U.S. had pulled the rug from under its allies after the White House said it would cut short a Pacific diplomatic offensive due to debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington.
President Joe Biden is expected to reach Hiroshima, Japan, Thursday for the annual meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) nations. He had planned to follow that with a visit to Papua New Guinea, the first by a U.S. president, and to Australia for a separate summit of the so-called Quad nations - the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. Both stops were aimed at countering China's growing military presence in the region.
Instead, the White House said, Biden will return home after the G7 closes on Sunday for a less-friendly confab with congressional leaders. Officials warn the U.S. could miss scheduled debt payments as early as June 1, with potentially catastrophic economic ripple effects, unless Biden and congressional Republicans reach a deal.
The last-minute change rankled critics, who said the choice highlighted American dysfunction. Philip Coorey, political editor at the Australian Financial Review, wrote that the cancellation “will raise questions about the reliability of the United States as a regional ally, let alone its competency to manage its own affairs.”
- Missiles and Microchips: Biden Lands in Japan to Talk Russia, China
- Biden Cuts International Trip Short Amid Debt Ceiling Talks
- Canceling Visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea is a Strategic US Misstep
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on Monday
- ‘Steady Progress’ Being Made in Debt Ceiling Negotiations
Even if Biden makes it up to the leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea, “there will inevitably be a lingering sense of ‘snub,’” wrote Daniel Fillon of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based think-tank.
Above all, the no-show dampened an intended display of diplomatic force against expanding Chinese influence. Biden was scheduled to sign a defense pact in Papua New Guinea, followed by a meeting in Australia of the Quad, a group of democracies seen as a potential counterweight to China. In the wake of the White House announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called off the Quad summit and said leaders of the four nations might still meet on the margins of the G7.
Nowhere was the letdown greater than in Papua New Guinea, an island nation of almost nine million people.
"We even declared a National Public Holiday for Biden's historic visit only to be thrown under the bus by the U.S.," senior journalist Martyn Namorong tweeted. "The US keeps shooting itself in the foot as it stumbles to maintain its grip in the region. China doesn't have to deal with such internal squabbling.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews