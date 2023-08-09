Uncontained Texas Brush Fire Destroys Apartment Building, Three Others

A four-alarm Texas brush fire consumed an apartment building and damaged three others, drawing an emergency response that continued into Wednesday, according to authorities.
The blaze broke out in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, local outlet FOX 7 reported, citing police and fire officials.
"I just opened my back door, saw the blaze,” Isaac Anzaldua, a resident of one of the hundreds of homes that was evacuated, told the outlet. "The first thing I saw was my car and flames right behind it. So I just grabbed my keys. I didn't put any shoes on. I had shoes in my car. I just got out of there, man."
The Parmer Lane Fire — named for the street where the blaze was first reported — quickly grew to about 120 acres and reached the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex, destroying one building and damaging three others, officials said.
One person suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Both state and local agencies rushed to contain the fire, which was aided by strong winds creating a risk of flare-ups. Responders battled the blaze with both helicopters and bulldozers.
By Wednesday morning, the fire had been reduced to about 50 acres and was estimated to be 60% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
As of Wednesday, Texas was at Wildland Fire Preparedness Level 4, according to the service, indicating that “a very high volume of wildfires, including large fires and fires that are resistant to control, is reported daily across the state.”
