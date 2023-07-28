Tesla Employees in Austin Back to Work after Unconfirmed Shooting Report Draws Huge Police Response

Workers at a Tesla plant in Austin, Texas were allowed to return to work Friday after an earlier report of an active shooter that brought a huge police response.

No shooter was found.

An internal alert that went to employees said: "The ALL CLEAR has been given. Law Enforcement officials have conducted a thorough sweep of the area and have determined the situation safe."

It went on to say: "You may return to your work areas. Tesla leadership will send out additional information about this event shortly."

Local media reported that a road near the factory, closed by police earlier, had also been reopened.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. A local TV reporter posted a video of the scene on social media and said people started running from the building as police arrived.

Workers at the plant got an email to "take cover" from the company's emergency alert system.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KVUE-TV that the building was cleared, but there was no sign of a shooting.