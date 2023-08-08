‘Uncle Chris’ from Popular Yeet Baby Insta Account Checks into Mental Health Facility after Watching ‘Sound of Freedom’
Uncle Chris had been reported missing a few days ago
The man known to followers of the Yeet Baby Instagram account as "Uncle Chris" has checked himself in for mental health treatment.
The news was posted to the official Yeet Baby Instagram and Facebook accounts. Uncle Chris had been reported missing only a few days ago.
The update on Chris notes that the last six months have been trying for him, and that he recently vanished after seeing the Jim Caviezel-led film "Sound of Freedom," about a former federal agent who goes on a mission to save hundreds of sex trafficking victims.
"Like many others, he was sick to his core over it," reads the update. "This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking. To many of you, this may have seemed off, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this cause. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love."
Relatives concerned about Chris' whereabouts eventually learned he had gone to a mental health facility.
"We are sure you all still have a lot of questions, but those are for Uncle Chris to answer once he is health and ready to share his experiences," the update continues, noting he is receiving treatment. "Your thoughts and prayers have been so appreciated by his and this family during this time."
In his own words, Chris thanked folks for "the amount of love and prayers" he has received from fans over the years. While it helped him come "out of some very low times," he added, "there was nothing anyone could do to help me."
"It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life's mission to not only get myself healthy but also others."
