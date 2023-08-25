Unclaimed $1 Million Lottery Ticket About To Expire – Is It Yours?

The time is ticking for the owner of a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million to claim the prize.
The ticket matched the first five numbers in a drawing from September 6, 2022 but was one number short of the Mega Millions jackpot, Sioux City's KTIV-TV reported. The owner of the ticket had a year to claim the prize.
In order to receive the award, the person has to appear in-person at the Iowa lottery headquarters in Clive, a city in the central part of the state.
The ticket was purchased at a filling station in Ames, located in the county just north of the headquarters.
When tickets expire, the prize money is typically rolled into future pools.
In 2018, a $1 million lottery ticket in Iowa expired after it went unclaimed for a year, despite officials issuing multiple notices about the impending deadline, The Gazette reported. It was allegedly the first time a lottery ticket in the state hadn't been claimed across its then-43-year history.
There are more than 110 winning lottery tickets, including two worth $150,000 each, that are currently unclaimed in the state, according to the Iowa Lottery.
- Lottery Jackpots Keep Growing: No Winner in $720 Million Mega Millions
- Mega Millions Hits $640 Million, One of the Highest Jackpots Ever for Lottery Game
- Here’s How Much the IRS Will Take From Your $1.1 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Prize
- Mega Lottery Jackpots Like The $1B Powerball Are A ‘Superhighway’ to Gambling Problems, Experts Warn
- Winning $1.58 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Was Sold at a Florida Publix
- Hitting the Jackpot: 8 of 12 Major Florida Lottery Wins from Publix Tickets
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews