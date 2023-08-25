Unclaimed $1 Million Lottery Ticket About To Expire – Is It Yours?

The time is ticking for the owner of a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million to claim the prize.



The ticket matched the first five numbers in a drawing from September 6, 2022 but was one number short of the Mega Millions jackpot, Sioux City's KTIV-TV reported. The owner of the ticket had a year to claim the prize.



In order to receive the award, the person has to appear in-person at the Iowa lottery headquarters in Clive, a city in the central part of the state.



The ticket was purchased at a filling station in Ames, located in the county just north of the headquarters.



When tickets expire, the prize money is typically rolled into future pools.



In 2018, a $1 million lottery ticket in Iowa expired after it went unclaimed for a year, despite officials issuing multiple notices about the impending deadline, The Gazette reported. It was allegedly the first time a lottery ticket in the state hadn't been claimed across its then-43-year history.

There are more than 110 winning lottery tickets, including two worth $150,000 each, that are currently unclaimed in the state, according to the Iowa Lottery.