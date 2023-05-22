The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Uncertain 2023 Hurricane Season Ahead Due to Ocean Temperatures

    A list of storm names for 2023 has been released.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    There are differing forecasts on the severity of this year's hurricane season.

    A University of Arizona-led hurricane forecasting team predicts above-average hurricane activity this year. The school's researchers are forecasting nine hurricanes, five of which are expected to be major.

    But Colorado State University’s Seasonal Hurricane Forecast predicts a slightly below-average season with six hurricanes. Two of those are expected to become major hurricanes, lower than the average 3.2 a year.

    It predicts a total of 13 named storms in 2023. That is slightly below the 14.4 average for the past 30 years.

    The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

    The forecasts are different because there is a lot of uncertainty due to higher ocean temperatures and how they might affect an expected transition to El Niño this summer/fall.

    When waters near the equator in the Pacific Ocean are cooler than average it is a condition known as La Niña.  When the waters are warmer it is known as El Niño.  During a stronger El Niño, the number and intensity of Atlantic storms are limited, according to The Weather Company.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has not released its official hurricane forecast yet.

    While the number of named storms remains up in the air, the National Hurricane Center already released a list of storm names for 2023. They are:

    • Arlene
    • Bret
    • Cindy
    • Don
    • Emily
    • Franklin
    • Gert
    • Harold
    • Idalia
    • Jose
    • Katia
    • Lee
    • Margo
    • Nigel
    • Ophelia
    • Philippe
    • Rina
    • Sean
    • Tammy
    • Vince
    • Whitney

    In 2022, there were two major hurricanes.

    Fiona brought devastating flooding to Puerto Rico.  It went on to batter Canada.

    Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, causing over 150 fatalities and $112 billion in damage.

