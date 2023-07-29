UNC-Chapel Hill Announces Race Won’t Be Considered in Admissions Decisions

In response to a momentous Supreme Court decision last month, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will no longer consider race an admission factor.

The university’s board of trustees passed a three-page resolution on Thursday saying all applicants seeking admission to the school will be evaluated based on their experiences as an individual rather than based on race.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled in June to end affirmative action in higher ed, which has historically helped colleges create more diverse student populations through the consideration of race.

Admission practices at UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University, respectively the nation’s oldest public and private universities, were at the heart of the decision.

“I’m confident that we’re taking all the necessary steps to fully comply” with the decisions, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said during an in-person board session, according to The News & Observer.

Board Chairman David Boliek echoed Guskiewicz’s sentiments, saying the adoption of the resolution "certainly represents the commitment by our board, to not unlawfully discriminate against anybody to allow everybody to learn," ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

Applicants can still use the admissions materials such as the essay to explain unique circumstances or adversities they’ve overcome, but race cannot be a factor in admission.

"What we're hoping happens is, is that the admissions team looks at what I believe will be honest and honest answers from students," Boliek said. "The essays are designed to show the admissions team, a couple of things one, a little bit about yourself, but also, how do you write? What are your writing skills."

The resolution, while it passed, received pushback from one board member. Ralph Meekins argued the decision was made hastily and asked the board to weigh it more carefully.

“Even if you’re one that feels like the Supreme Court got it right, it doesn’t mean we have to come forth with a resolution within 30 days of a Supreme Court decision like this,” Meekins said, according to The Wall Street Journal.