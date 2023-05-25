The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Police Released from Hospital

    11-year-old Aderrien Murry shot by police officer while unarmed and recovering after hospital release.

    Aysha Qamar
    JWPlayer

    An 11-year-old Mississippi boy, injured by police gunfire after a 911 call, has been released from the hospital, according to his family and CNN.

    Nakala Murry, the boy's mother, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirm that Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child's home.

    On arrival, the officer reportedly drew his weapon and asked the occupants to step outside. Nakala Murry recounts her son was approaching the living room when he was shot. "Once he came from around the corner, he got shot," she said. "Aderrien kept asking, 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'" The incident, she added, unfolded within one to two minutes of the officer's arrival.

    In a Newsweek interview, Carlos Moore, the family's attorney, stated that the family demands the officer's dismissal and prosecution. Moore explained, "Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life... He walked out of his room as directed by the police and got shot."

    Nakala Murry holds signs and speaks to press
    Mother of child who was shot by police, Nakala Murry, holds press conference demanding justice for son Aderrien Murry.

    Aderrien received a chest tube and was placed on a ventilator at the University of Mississippi Medical Center due to a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver resulting from the shooting.

    Four days post-incident, Murry reports that no police representative has visited the hospital or contacted her. She voiced her relief that her son survived, but she and Moore highlighted that accountability is crucial, regardless of the involved officer's race

    At this time, body camera footage remains undisclosed. CNN reports that Moore's requests for footage were denied due to ongoing investigations. The officer involved, Greg Capers, is currently on paid administrative leave, according to the Indianola Board of Aldermen and the Indianola Police Department.

    Details regarding why Aderrien was shot and the course of action remain undisclosed. In a recent press conference, Murry concluded, "This cannot keep happening... He [the officer] was trained. He knows what to do."

