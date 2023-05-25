Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Police Released from Hospital

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy, injured by police gunfire after a 911 call, has been released from the hospital, according to his family and CNN.

Nakala Murry, the boy's mother, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirm that Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child's home.

On arrival, the officer reportedly drew his weapon and asked the occupants to step outside. Nakala Murry recounts her son was approaching the living room when he was shot. "Once he came from around the corner, he got shot," she said. "Aderrien kept asking, 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'" The incident, she added, unfolded within one to two minutes of the officer's arrival.

In a Newsweek interview, Carlos Moore, the family's attorney, stated that the family demands the officer's dismissal and prosecution. Moore explained, "Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life... He walked out of his room as directed by the police and got shot."

Mother of child who was shot by police, Nakala Murry, holds press conference demanding justice for son Aderrien Murry.

Aderrien received a chest tube and was placed on a ventilator at the University of Mississippi Medical Center due to a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver resulting from the shooting.

Four days post-incident, Murry reports that no police representative has visited the hospital or contacted her. She voiced her relief that her son survived, but she and Moore highlighted that accountability is crucial, regardless of the involved officer's race

At this time, body camera footage remains undisclosed. CNN reports that Moore's requests for footage were denied due to ongoing investigations. The officer involved, Greg Capers, is currently on paid administrative leave, according to the Indianola Board of Aldermen and the Indianola Police Department.

Details regarding why Aderrien was shot and the course of action remain undisclosed. In a recent press conference, Murry concluded, "This cannot keep happening... He [the officer] was trained. He knows what to do."