The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shares Story of Being Shot by Police After Calling 911

    Aderrien Murry recounts raising his hands above his head in an exclusive 'Good Morning America' interview

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The unarmed 11-year-old Mississippi boy, identified as Aderrien Murry, who was shot by police on May 20, shared his story last week after his discharge from the hospital. Murry was shot after making a 911 call concerning a domestic disturbance in his home.

    During an exclusive interview with Good Morning America and GMA3 on Tuesday, Murry recounted the events leading to the incident, including his physical standing.

    “I came out of the room like this,” Murry said, lifting his hands above his head. “It felt like a Taser, like a big punch to the chest,” he said during the exclusive interview.

    Read More

    After the shot, Murry recalled running to his mother. "I was bleeding -- bleeding from my mouth. Then I would just remember singing a song," he said.

    According to GMA3, the song he sang was a reference to a Bible verse, Isaiah 54:17: "No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper."

    In an earlier interview, Nakala Murry, Aderrien’s mother, shared that her son was shot within minutes of officers appearing at her door. “I heard a shot and I saw my son run out toward where we were," she said, adding that “[Aderrien] fell, bleeding.”

    Talking about his future plans, Murry stated his ambition to be a doctor. Nakala Murry wants the officer to be dismissed, but she clarified that she doesn't "hate him."

    "You know, I'm not angry," she says in the interview. "I'm so much over filled with joy at the fact that my son is alive that I don't -- I don't have room for anger right now. I want justice to be served."

    The officer involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. As of now, there are no updates on the status of the investigation. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office provided the following statement to ABC News:

    “The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is tasked with reviewing and prosecuting all office-involved shootings. That being the case, we do not have any comment nor involvement in this investigation nor prosecution."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.