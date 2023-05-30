Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shares Story of Being Shot by Police After Calling 911

The unarmed 11-year-old Mississippi boy, identified as Aderrien Murry, who was shot by police on May 20, shared his story last week after his discharge from the hospital. Murry was shot after making a 911 call concerning a domestic disturbance in his home.

During an exclusive interview with Good Morning America and GMA3 on Tuesday, Murry recounted the events leading to the incident, including his physical standing.

“I came out of the room like this,” Murry said, lifting his hands above his head. “It felt like a Taser, like a big punch to the chest,” he said during the exclusive interview.

After the shot, Murry recalled running to his mother. "I was bleeding -- bleeding from my mouth. Then I would just remember singing a song," he said.

According to GMA3, the song he sang was a reference to a Bible verse, Isaiah 54:17: "No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper."

In an earlier interview, Nakala Murry, Aderrien’s mother, shared that her son was shot within minutes of officers appearing at her door. “I heard a shot and I saw my son run out toward where we were," she said, adding that “[Aderrien] fell, bleeding.”

Talking about his future plans, Murry stated his ambition to be a doctor. Nakala Murry wants the officer to be dismissed, but she clarified that she doesn't "hate him."

"You know, I'm not angry," she says in the interview. "I'm so much over filled with joy at the fact that my son is alive that I don't -- I don't have room for anger right now. I want justice to be served."

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. As of now, there are no updates on the status of the investigation. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office provided the following statement to ABC News:

“The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is tasked with reviewing and prosecuting all office-involved shootings. That being the case, we do not have any comment nor involvement in this investigation nor prosecution."