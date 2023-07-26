UN Warns Excessive Technology in Classrooms is Detrimental to Students - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

UN Warns Excessive Technology in Classrooms is Detrimental to Students

'There is little robust evidence' on the added value tech provides to education, the organization said in its report

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Getty Images

A new report from the United Nations says excessive use of technology in schools, or if teachers are not properly trained out to use it, could have a detrimental impact on students.

The global study, published Tuesday by UNESCO, the UN's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said that while there are inherent benefits to using technology for learning, "there is little robust evidence" on the added value it provides in education.

"Technology evolves faster than it is possible to evaluate it: Education technology products change every 36 months, on average," the report states.

More so, the use of some educational technology can "have detrimental impact if inappropriate or excessive," according to the study, titled, "Technology In Education: A Tool On Whose Terms?"

Read More

"Large-scale international assessment data, such as that provided by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), suggest a negative link between excessive [information and communications technology] use and student performance," the report says.

"Mere proximity to a mobile device was found to distract students and to have a negative impact on learning in 14 countries, yet less than one in four have banned smartphone use in schools."

UNESCO officials also underscored the lack of regulation surrounding education technology.

They offer that, while countries should set their own rules, those regulations should make sure digital tools are used in such a way that they do not replace "in-person, teacher-led instruction" and that they support "the shared objective of quality education for all."

"We need to learn about our past mistakes when using technology in education so that we do not repeat them in the future," UNESCO Director Manos Antoninis said in a statement.

"We need to teach children to live both with and without technology; to take what they need from the abundance of information, but to ignore what is not necessary; to let technology support, but never supplant human interactions in teaching and learning."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.