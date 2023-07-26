UN Warns Excessive Technology in Classrooms is Detrimental to Students

A new report from the United Nations says excessive use of technology in schools, or if teachers are not properly trained out to use it, could have a detrimental impact on students.

The global study, published Tuesday by UNESCO, the UN's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said that while there are inherent benefits to using technology for learning, "there is little robust evidence" on the added value it provides in education.

"Technology evolves faster than it is possible to evaluate it: Education technology products change every 36 months, on average," the report states.

More so, the use of some educational technology can "have detrimental impact if inappropriate or excessive," according to the study, titled, "Technology In Education: A Tool On Whose Terms?"

"Large-scale international assessment data, such as that provided by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), suggest a negative link between excessive [information and communications technology] use and student performance," the report says.

"Mere proximity to a mobile device was found to distract students and to have a negative impact on learning in 14 countries, yet less than one in four have banned smartphone use in schools."

UNESCO officials also underscored the lack of regulation surrounding education technology.

They offer that, while countries should set their own rules, those regulations should make sure digital tools are used in such a way that they do not replace "in-person, teacher-led instruction" and that they support "the shared objective of quality education for all."

"We need to learn about our past mistakes when using technology in education so that we do not repeat them in the future," UNESCO Director Manos Antoninis said in a statement.

"We need to teach children to live both with and without technology; to take what they need from the abundance of information, but to ignore what is not necessary; to let technology support, but never supplant human interactions in teaching and learning."