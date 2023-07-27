UN Launches ‘Race Against Time’ Mission to Avert Red Sea Catastrophe

A United Nations mission is underway to pump oil off a decaying tanker in the Red Sea, as officials race to avert an environmental catastrophe.

The FSO Safer, a 47-year old vessel, was abandoned off Yemen’s coast in 2015, following the outbreak of civil war in that country. The ship holds 1.14 million barrels of oil—four times the amount of oil spilled in 1989 by the Exxon Valdez along Alaska’s coastline. The Valdez spill remains one of the world’s worst environmental disasters.

For nearly a decade, the war in Yemen made a salvage effort impossible; now the U.N. is taking advantage of a lull in the fighting to mount a high-stakes operation to stave off disaster.

Officials have said that without an intervention, that disaster is inevitable. The FSO Safer hasn’t been serviced in nearly a decade, and corrosion in the exceptionally saline Red Sea are likely to cause a leak.

“Without action, the vessel could have exploded or broken apart,” U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday. “Fishing communities would be wiped out; hundreds of thousands of jobs would instantly disappear; whole communities would be exposed to deadly toxins.”

The damage, Guterres said, could extend all the way to the Suez Canal, a critical shipping route for global commerce.

“The potential clean-up bill alone could easily run into the tens of billions of dollars.”

Beyond repair

The ship was built in Japan in the mid 1970’s. But since 1988, it has been sitting roughly five miles off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, connected to a pipeline that links to oil fields in the eastern Marib region—a long-running battlefield. Until the country’s descent into conflict, the ship served as both a storage facility and export terminal.

Repairing the tanker is already out of the question. As far back as 2020, survey documents obtained by the Associated Press revealed that seawater had entered the ship’s engine compartment. Pipes had been damaged, and experts said maintenance work on the ship was no longer possible.

Beyond the possibility of a catastrophic leak, the Yemen war itself posed risks. As a 2019 Atlantic Council report put it, “a spark, an errant bullet, or a collision with another vessel could catalyze a devastating explosion.” In other words, a figurative “time bomb” could be matched by an actual detonation, wreaking havoc on marine life and the surrounding population as well.

The beleaguered Yemen-flagged FSO Safer oil tanker, is anchored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen's contested western province of Hodeida on July 15, 2023. MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images

Race against time

The region around the tanker is controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have previously stood in the way of any salvage operation. The Iran-backed group ousted Yemen’s internationally recognized government from the country’s capital Sana’a in 2014, prompting the intervention of a Saudi Arabia-backed coalition the following year. Fighting between the two sides plunged Yemen into a humanitarian inferno, with the U.N. estimating that, by the start of 2022, more than 377,000 people had died as a result of the conflict.

Recent efforts to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have helped bring about a period of relative calm over the past year—and in March, the Houthi rebels finally agreed to the allow the U.N. to deal with the FSO Safer and diffuse an environmental time bomb.

Since the structural problems with the vessel can no longer be fixed, the U.N. has come up with an alternative plan: it has bought a second vessel, which will try to siphon off the oil trapped inside the FSO Safer. That process began this week and is expected to last 19 days.

Once the oil has been transferred, the replacement vessel will be securely moored on the coast. FSO Safer will then be scrapped.

“As we know, sadly Yemen is still a country that finds itself in the midst of conflict…with many consequences for its people,” Achim Steiner, the head of the United Nations Development Programme, said as the operation began this week. “But one threat that has been looming large over the people of Yemen, but also the Red Sea and all the countries in the region, is this 47-year-old rusting tanker.”