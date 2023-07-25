UN Inspectors Find Russian Mines Planted Near Ukrainian Nuke Plant, But Are Kept Away From Suspect Reactors

Russia continues to bar U.N. experts from parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan where Ukraine says explosives may have been placed, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said.



Grossi said inspectors had seen anti-personnel mines laid around the Russian-occupied facility, but that they weren’t a danger to the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest.



“During a walkdown on 23 July, the IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site’s internal and external perimeter barriers,” the IAEA said in a statement on Monday.

“The experts reported that they were situated in a restricted area that operating plant personnel cannot access and were facing away from the site. The team did not observe any within the inner site perimeter during the walkdown.”

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visits the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on March 29, 2023. ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian officials have warned for weeks that Russia was planning a nuclear provocation at the power plant.

“We have information from our intelligence that Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units” at the plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a national address July 5, suggesting that Russia might use the explosives to “simulate” a Ukrainian attack.



Russian officials have kept the areas highlighted by Ukraine off limits to Grossi’s inspectors.



“The IAEA is also continuing to request access to the roofs of the ZNPP’s reactors and their turbine halls, including units 3 and 4 which are of particular interest,” the agency said.

The experts on Monday toured a control room for one of the reactors, an emergency control room, and part of the plant’s safety system. “While the team was not able to visit all areas in the turbine hall, they did not observe any mines or explosives.”

“As I have reported earlier, the IAEA has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside the site perimeter and also at particular places inside,” Grossi said. “Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military.”

Grossi said the perimeter mines were “inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff,” even though “any detonation of these mines should not affect the site’s nuclear safety and security systems.”

Fears of Russian sabotage at the plant grew after Moscow blew up the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive flooding. Russian officials have in turn said that it is Ukraine that’s planning an attack on Zaporizhzhia.