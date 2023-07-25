UN Inspectors Find Russian Mines Planted Near Ukrainian Nuke Plant, But Are Kept Away From Suspect Reactors
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the mines weren't a danger to the plant
Russia continues to bar U.N. experts from parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plan where Ukraine says explosives may have been placed, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said.
Grossi said inspectors had seen anti-personnel mines laid around the Russian-occupied facility, but that they weren’t a danger to the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest.
“During a walkdown on 23 July, the IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site’s internal and external perimeter barriers,” the IAEA said in a statement on Monday.
“The experts reported that they were situated in a restricted area that operating plant personnel cannot access and were facing away from the site. The team did not observe any within the inner site perimeter during the walkdown.”
Ukrainian officials have warned for weeks that Russia was planning a nuclear provocation at the power plant.
- UN: Russian Guards Keep Inspectors From Key Parts Of Ukrainian Nuke Plant During Search for Explosives
- No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN
- Last Reactor in Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Shut Down Following Dam Break
- Russian Forces Seen Preparing for Possible Attack at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant: Report
- UN Pushes Deal to Avert Disaster at Ukraine Nuclear Plant
“We have information from our intelligence that Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units” at the plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a national address July 5, suggesting that Russia might use the explosives to “simulate” a Ukrainian attack.
Russian officials have kept the areas highlighted by Ukraine off limits to Grossi’s inspectors.
“The IAEA is also continuing to request access to the roofs of the ZNPP’s reactors and their turbine halls, including units 3 and 4 which are of particular interest,” the agency said.
The experts on Monday toured a control room for one of the reactors, an emergency control room, and part of the plant’s safety system. “While the team was not able to visit all areas in the turbine hall, they did not observe any mines or explosives.”
“As I have reported earlier, the IAEA has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside the site perimeter and also at particular places inside,” Grossi said. “Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military.”
Grossi said the perimeter mines were “inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff,” even though “any detonation of these mines should not affect the site’s nuclear safety and security systems.”
Fears of Russian sabotage at the plant grew after Moscow blew up the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive flooding. Russian officials have in turn said that it is Ukraine that’s planning an attack on Zaporizhzhia.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews
- ‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into RansomNews
- Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in USNews
- What’s Keeping the AC Running in Heat-Ravaged Europe? The Same Sun That’s Scorching ItNews
- Selena’s Killer Behind Bars: Inside Yolanda Saldívar’s Life of Death Threats, Solitary as She Vies to Get OutNews
- Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral VideoNews