    Ukrainian Tennis Player at French Open Booed, Won’t Shake Hands With Belarusian Opponent

    Player Marta Kostyuk has previously criticized a decision that allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals

    Christopher Gavin
    Crowds at the French Open on Sunday booed Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk after she didn't shake hands with her Belarusian opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, following their match in Paris.

    Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus goes to shake hands with the umpire after Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine refused to shake hands with her and walked straight to her chair at the end of their match in the first round of the women's singles at Roland Garros on May 28, 2023 in Paris, France.
    Frey/TPN/Getty Images

    The reaction came as Kostyuk walked away from Sabalenka, the victor who was cheered as she took a bow, Politico reported.

    Kostyuk, 20, had criticized the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals amid the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has said before that "there is tension" between her and Sabalenka.

    Read More

    Kostyuk repeatedly refused to shake hands with her Belarusian and Russian opponents, according to Politico.

    Sabalenka, meanwhile, told reporters on Sunday she understands Kostyuk's decision.

    “I imagine if they’re going to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians, then they’re gonna get so many messages from their home countries,” Sabalenka said following the match.

    “If she hates me, OK. I can’t do anything about that,” she added.

    Sabalenka bested Kostyuk in a 6-3 6-2 win, according to CNN.

    In the post-game press conference, Sabalenka condemned the conflict in Ukraine.

    "I said it many, many times, nobody in this world – Russian athletes, Belarusian athletes – supports the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Normal people will never support it," she said.

    "Why do we have to go loud [public] and say things, that’s like saying ‘one plus one is two,’ you know, of course we don’t support war.

    "And if you could affect the war in any way, if we could stop it, we would do it, but unfortunately it’s not in our hands.”

