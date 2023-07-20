Ukrainian Teen Walks Again Thanks to Prosthetics and Rehabilitation in Minnesota After Drone Strike

A Ukrainian teen, who lost his leg in a Russian drone strike, was given a new chance to walk again after being flown to Minnesota for prosthetics.

Artem Svergon, 17, was changing in a locker room just one week into the Russian invasion when a mine dropped into the sports center, blasting his teammate and part of his leg, KARE reported.

Svergon lost all feeling below his waist and began a long, painful recovery process in a Mariupol hospital, living in fear of another Russian attack each day. "There were times where people would get shot... in the hospital,” he said, according to the news outlet.

However, after being transferred to a German hospital, Svergon was scrolling through social media when he fortuitously came across the Protez Foundation. This organization flies Ukrainian soldiers to Minnesota to get fitted for prosthetics and undergo necessary rehabilitation. "I saw that (Ukrainians) could send an application in and so I filled it out,” Svergon said.

Despite being a civilian, he was accepted into the program and arrived in Minnesota in May for his treatment. He was given a new prosthetic as well as a smart brace that supports his paralyzed leg and alerts him when to swing his hip and initiate a step that he wouldn't otherwise sense. "Every day I make progress. I am working with my prosthetics now and that's giving me confidence. I'm able to walk… feel more manly,” he said to the station.

The organization said it has nearly 900 wounded Ukrainians on a waiting list and has thus far fitted 200 prosthetics on 90 individuals. Svergon was one of only four civilians who was accepted. It cost the organization, which runs mainly on donations, $60,000 to bring the teen to Minnesota for his full treatment.

“I'm very thankful to God that he didn't leave me in that moment, and that I was able to leave. He's here right now and he's giving me a second chance at life. I have people around me and support, and I'm very happy that everything is happening right now,” Svergon said, according to the outlet.