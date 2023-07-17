Ukrainian Drone Strike Collapses Section of Vital Bridge to Crimea

Ukraine used marine drones to strike an important bridge connecting occupied Crimea with mainland Russia overnight Monday, collapsing large stretches of roadway on the frequently-targeted artery. Two people were killed, Russian authorities said.



Ukrainian media said the attack was a joint operation of the country’s spy service and navy.



"The bridge was attacked with the help of surface drones,” a source told RBC Ukraine. “It was difficult to reach the bridge, but in the end we got it.”

Russian officials called the strike a "terrorist attack."

Traffic was stopped on the bridge's road and rail spans as engineers inspected the damage, before rail traffic was resumed. The Kerch Bridge, or Crimean Bridge, was built in 2018, four years after Russia first occupied the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.

Crimean bridge STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

“The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov, told the Associated Press, while declining to comment on who might be responsible for the strike.

“Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered immediate repairs, the TASS state news agency reported.

The attack took place as Ukraine presses a grinding counteroffensive against Russian-held territory in its east and south.

Ukraine has been using maritime drones--unmanned robotic boats packed with explosives--to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea. On Monday at 3:45am, the kamikazi craft struck the Kerch Bridge's 145th pylon, causing huge explosions.

Video posted to social media showed a section of the bridge’s deck missing as uniformed personnel walked along a stretch of listing roadway. Officials announced that ferries across the Kerch Strait would be restricted to freight traffic only.

Russian officials said a married couple from the southern region of Belgorod--the site of frequent Ukrainian shelling and recent incursions by Russian partisan units--died in the strike and that their daughter was hospitalized.



A truck bombing last October blew up two sections of the bridge, and Russian officials say they have shot down aerial drones targeting the span.

On June 22, Ukraine hit a different bridge to Crimea with British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, bottling up Russian supplies.