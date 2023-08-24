Ukrainian Pilots Will Start F-16 Fighter Training at US Air Force Bases Next Month - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Ukrainian Pilots Will Start F-16 Fighter Training at US Air Force Bases Next Month

Denmark and the Netherlands agreed to supply Ukraine with 42 F-16s to help repel Russia's invasion

Published |Updated
James LaPorta and Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ukrainian pilots will receive F-16 jet training in the United States starting in October, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The pilots will first undergo English-language training at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base in September, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a wide-ranging briefing.

In the following month, they will shift to Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona for flight training, Ryder said.

The announcement comes days after Denmark and the Netherlands agreed to supply the Ukrainian military with 42 F-16 jets to augment their efforts to repel Russia's invasion.

A US Air Force F-16 aircraft
The F-16 aircraft won't be in use until 2024, Ukraine's defense minister said.File: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tempered expectations on Tuesday, saying that the jets likely wouldn't be in play for at least six months.

"This is a serious set of tasks, and we have to train several hundred people to put the first birds in the Ukrainian sky,” Reznikov said, according to the Kyiv Independent

Read More

Training will also be provided for Ukrainian pilots in Denmark and Romania.

President Biden in May agreed to support the international training effort, reversing an earlier stance.

The administration had also previously refused to supply Ukraine with other weapons systems, including M-1 Abrams battle tanks and Patriot missile interceptors, only to change course as the war dragged on.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.