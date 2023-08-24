Ukrainian Pilots Will Start F-16 Fighter Training at US Air Force Bases Next Month
Denmark and the Netherlands agreed to supply Ukraine with 42 F-16s to help repel Russia's invasion
Ukrainian pilots will receive F-16 jet training in the United States starting in October, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.
The pilots will first undergo English-language training at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base in September, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a wide-ranging briefing.
In the following month, they will shift to Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Arizona for flight training, Ryder said.
The announcement comes days after Denmark and the Netherlands agreed to supply the Ukrainian military with 42 F-16 jets to augment their efforts to repel Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov tempered expectations on Tuesday, saying that the jets likely wouldn't be in play for at least six months.
"This is a serious set of tasks, and we have to train several hundred people to put the first birds in the Ukrainian sky,” Reznikov said, according to the Kyiv Independent.
Training will also be provided for Ukrainian pilots in Denmark and Romania.
President Biden in May agreed to support the international training effort, reversing an earlier stance.
The administration had also previously refused to supply Ukraine with other weapons systems, including M-1 Abrams battle tanks and Patriot missile interceptors, only to change course as the war dragged on.
