Ukrainian Fencer Disqualified After Refusing to Shake Russian Opponent’s Hand

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, a four-time saber world champion, opted for a disqualification over shaking the hand of her Russian opponent, Anna Smirnova, at the Fencing World Championships in Milan on Thursday.

Video of the snub shows how, moments after she was beaten, Smirnova went to approach Kharlan, who raised her sword, stopping her opponent in her tracks.

After a brief verbal exchange, Smirnova turns and walks away from Kharlan slowly.

The slight comes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine approved an exemption allowing Kharlan to bypass a newly-adopted policy barring Ukrainians from competing against athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Smirnova was competing in the event as a neutral participant.

"We fully support Olga Kharlan in this situation," said Mykhailo Illiashev, president of Ukraine's fencing federation, in a television interview.



"We will appeal this decision because the referee who judged this match did not give directly a black card or disqualify her. It was only later that the underhanded games began and this disqualification appeared already after the next opponent was determined, already after a judge for the next competition was determined."



The snub comes weeks after another instance of a Ukrainian athlete refusing to shake their opponent's hand over opposition to Russia's war. In May, tennis player Marta Kostyuk was booed after she snubbed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka while competing at the French Open. Kostyuk had said she would not shake the hand of any player from Russia or its client state Belarus.