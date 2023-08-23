Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Building in Predawn Fireball

Russia’s defense ministry said early that it shot down three Ukrainian drones over Moscow. One of the drones smashed into the facade of a building in the Russian capital’s city center in a predawn fireball, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

With small Ukrainian aerial attacks becoming routine, major airports around Moscow suspended flights, as emergency services responded on the ground.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Video posted to social media showed smoking debris lying on the city sidewalk.

In addition to the drone that exploded in the Moscow International Business Center, blowing out windows from the 11th to 14th floors, two others were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region, the defense ministry said.

All three were “destroyed and suppressed,” TASS reported.

The attack came on a night when Russia destroyed grain facilities on the Danube river in Odesa with a barrage of 20 drones, Ukrainian officials said.