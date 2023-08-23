Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Building in Predawn Fireball

Russia’s defense ministry said early that it shot down three Ukrainian drones over Moscow. One of the drones smashed into the facade of a building in the Russian capital’s city center in a predawn fireball, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
With small Ukrainian aerial attacks becoming routine, major airports around Moscow suspended flights, as emergency services responded on the ground.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
Video posted to social media showed smoking debris lying on the city sidewalk.
In addition to the drone that exploded in the Moscow International Business Center, blowing out windows from the 11th to 14th floors, two others were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region, the defense ministry said.
All three were “destroyed and suppressed,” TASS reported.
The attack came on a night when Russia destroyed grain facilities on the Danube river in Odesa with a barrage of 20 drones, Ukrainian officials said.
- Drone Attack Hits Building in Central Moscow
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow and Crimea After Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows Revenge for Odesa Strikes
- 2 Drones Shot Down En Route to Moscow as Ukrainian Oil Depot is Hit
- Moscow Hit By Drone Strikes in Rare Attack
- Drone Attack on Moscow Briefly Closes Major Airport
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews