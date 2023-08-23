Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Building in Predawn Fireball - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Ukrainian Drone Hits Moscow Building in Predawn Fireball

Three drones were 'destroyed and suppressed' overnight, officials said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Emergency personnel stand near a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow on August 23, 2023.Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s defense ministry said early that it shot down three Ukrainian drones over Moscow. One of the drones smashed into the facade of a building in the Russian capital’s city center in a predawn fireball, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. 

With small Ukrainian aerial attacks becoming routine, major airports around Moscow suspended flights, as emergency services responded on the ground.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Video posted to social media showed smoking debris lying on the city sidewalk. 

In addition to the drone that exploded in the Moscow International Business Center, blowing out windows from the 11th to 14th floors, two others were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region, the defense ministry said.

All three were “destroyed and suppressed,” TASS reported. 

The attack came on a night when Russia destroyed grain facilities on the Danube river in Odesa with a barrage of 20 drones, Ukrainian officials said.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.