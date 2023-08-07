Ukrainian Bridge Strikes Jamming Russian War Supply Lines
Alternate routes could put Russian convoys in range of Ukrainian artillery
Missile strikes on Crimean bridges created a “major bottleneck” in Russian supply lines, a U.S. think tank said, as Ukrainians took stock after a punishing week of enemy air attacks.
Kyiv’s air force on Sunday hit the Chonhar road bridge connecting Russian-occupied Kherson in mainland Ukraine with Russian-occupied Crimea, causing significant damage, officials said.
Photos and video posted by Russian war bloggers showed a section of collapsed roadway and holes punched through the surface.
The Chonhar bridge is the shortest route between Crimea and Russia’s southern front line, and has been targeted in previous Ukrainian attacks. Ukraine also hit a smaller bridge joining the port city of Henichesk and the narrow Arabat Spit on Crimea's north-east coast on Sunday.
“This major bottleneck” in Russian logistics “will likely pose significant disruptions to logistics and chances for delays and traffic jams,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis.
- Ukrainian Bridge Strike Bottles Up Critical Russian Logistics, British Military Says
- Ukrainian Drone Strike Collapses Section of Vital Bridge to Crimea
- UK Warns of Escalation in Russian War on Grain Supply
- Ukraine Strikes Russian Warship in Rare Attack on Mainland Port
- HIMARS: The new U.S. rocket launchers in Ukraine are making the Russians furious. But can they win the war?
- Why Crimea’s Kerch Bridge Matters – to Russia and the War
The ISW noted that some Russia’s alternate routes following the bridge attack will place their supply convoys "within artillery range" of Ukrainian forces.
“It is unclear how quickly Russian officials will be able to repair the Chonhar bridge and it is equally as unclear if Russian officials have repaired the Chonhar railway bridge that Ukrainian forces struck on July 29.”
Russian military bloggers said the bridge had been hit by British-made Storm Shadow missiles launched from Ukrainian bombers, and blamed the attack in part on failed airstrikes against a Ukrianian airfield.
“It is obvious to most that past and yesterday's strikes on the Starokostiantyniv airfield…did not achieve their goal,” the pro-war Grey Zone Telegram channel said.
The channel, with half a million subscribers, said informants were warning Ukrainian officials of Russian missile attacks, giving them time “to raise the aircraft located at the airfields into the sky to wait out possible strikes.”
Grey Zone compared Ukraine’s attacks on Moscow’s supply lines in the south with a similar campaign ahead of the collapse of Russian forces in Kherson in 2022. “Blow after blow…For months, he hit the bridges…but when the defense of the front broke down, everyone remembers how everything crumbled in a matter of days.”
The Starokostiantyniv air installation was last attacked on Sunday, during a barrage that killed six people across the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched 65 missiles and 178 attack drones over the past week.
“We managed to shoot down a significant number of them,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post. “We will do our best to make the Ukrainian sky shield only stronger.”
