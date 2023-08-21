Ukraine’s Newly Promised F-16s Will Escalate Conflict, Russian Official Warns

The Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to send U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and Russia is warning that a delivery of such weapons would lead to a direct escalation of the conflict as the war approaches its 19th month.

"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency.

"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia," he said.

The Netherlands also has pledged jets.

Ukraine is expected to receive a total of 42 jets, but the war-torn country still has to wait until its pilots and engineers are trained.

An exact date for when Ukraine is expected to receive the fighters hasn’t been determined, but they could be delivered around the end of the year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit in a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Ukraine has been pressing its Western allies for months to give it American-made F-16s. Its armed forces are still using aging Soviet-era combat planes from the 1970s and '80s, and its counteroffensive against Russian positions is advancing without air support, which analysts say is a major handicap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the lawmakers during a visit to Copenhagen that if Russia’s invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin’s military aggression.

“All of Russia’s neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail,” he said in a speech.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy visited the Netherlands and inspected two gray F-16s parked in a hangar at a Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven together with Rutte.

He also visited an air base in southern Denmark where Ukrainian pilots will receive training on F-16s.

The United States last week announced its approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver the F-16s. That is needed because the aircraft are made in the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.