Ukraine’s Newly Acquired F-16s Compared to Russia’s Su-35 ‘Flanker’ Fighter Jet

One former US Military official has said that the F-16 is 'more durable' than Russia's counterpart

Fatma Khaled
Ukraine is set to receive 42 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which could give Ukraine an edge in the air as they push their counteroffensive through regions occupied by Russia's invading forces.

However, whether or not Ukraine's new planes will be able to achieve total air superiority using F-16s against Russia’s Su-35 “Flanker” fighter jets is yet to be determined.

A senior Ukrainian official told ABC News in March that Russia replaced its old Su-35s with modern ones that would give Russian forces “increasing dominance” in the skies. Russia is using those jets to fight Ukraine in the skies and for ground support operations, according to the Ukrainian official who said that Su-35 is equipped “with very effective radar and long-distance rockets.” 

Russia’s Sukhoi Su-35 is 21.9 meter long and has a wingspan of 15.3 meter and height of 5.9 meter. The twin-engine fighter jet is capable of carrying a maximum load of 8,000 KG and it can be operated by one individual.  The jet fighter is manufactured by KNAPPO, the largest aircraft-manufacturing company in Russia.

Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Dan Hampton believes the multi-role fighter jet is “junk” despite its apparent capabilities. In a Ukrainian language interview with Voice of America, he said that the Su-35 is a “typical Russian machine” that “looks good” at air shows, but “my personal opinion is that it’s junk.” 

"Our planes [F-16s] are more durable. I wouldn't bet in combat on the Su-35 or any Russian-made aircraft," Hampton said.

US-made F-16V fighters taxi on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022.
US-made F-16V fighters taxi on the runway at an air force base in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on January 5, 2022.SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

F-16s are also multi-role aircrafts that come in one- or two-seat models. The fighter jet has been around since 1979 and its most updated version has an advanced radar, a modernized cockpit, an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, among other features.

It’s unclear which F-16 models will be sent to Ukraine, but the Rand Corporation said in an analysis in May that Ukraine is most likely to receive the F-16AM/BM model which has been recently retired by the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway. 

This model was acquired in the 1980s and upgraded in the 1990s, and even though it has aging radars, its software is capable of deploying some of the most modern weapons in NATO inventory, including the AIM-120 missile and the long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Stand-off Missile

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko warned in May that providing Ukraine with F-16s "involves colossal risks " for Western countries.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set," Grushko said.

