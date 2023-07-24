Ukraine’s Hunt for Ammo — and Why It Could Make or Break Its War Against Russia

The long debate in the U.S. government over whether to provide highly controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine involved questions of morality, international law and military strategy. But the ultimate decision, according to President Joe Biden, came down to simple arithmetic.

“This is a war relating to munitions,” the president told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria shortly after the decision was made. “They’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it.”

The war in Ukraine has indeed been the sort of artillery-heavy conflict that the world hasn’t seen in decades, as the two sides seek to dislodge their adversaries from well-fortified positions and trenches. For all the emphasis in media coverage on HIMARS and Javelins, Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets, it’s more likely that supplies of simple artillery ammo — much of it little-changed since the first world war — will determine the outcome of this war.

In the first quarter of 2023, Russian artillery fire fluctuated between 12,000 and 38,000 rounds per day, according to a recent report from Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. More recently, the rate of fire has slowed somewhat and now rarely exceeds 20,000 rounds per day, but that’s still more than four times what the Ukrainians are able to fire, according to officials in Kyiv.

“Russian supply chains and manufacturing capabilities are still greater than that of Ukraine,” Nick Reynolds, a research fellow at RUSI told the Messenger. “And Ukraine's international partners really have not yet stepped up supply sufficiently to keep pace with demand.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was blunt when asked about his country’s most pressing needs ahead of a European summit in March: Munitions, munitions, and more munitions,” he said.

If anything, Ukraine’s ammunition needs have only intensified since it began its long-awaited, but slow-going counteroffensive.

“The U.S. had hoped that with the start of the counteroffesnive, the [Ukrainian] Armed Forces would rely less on artillery and more on joint military maneuvers,” Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of the Ukrainian parliament who leads a committee overseeing arms deliveries told The Messenger. “But the total mining of the front-line zone by the Russians made maneuver war impossible, forcing the Ukrainians to continue to rely on artillery.”

The race for shells

“Ukraine is fundamentally an artillery army. It's the system they inherited from the Soviet Union,” Reynolds said.

Early in the war, Ukraine’s backers scrambled to find Soviet-standard artillery to supply Ukraine’s old systems. But now, more of the world’s supply of this ammunition has been exhausted — other than the stocks in the hands of Russia and its allies. Ukraine’s military, meanwhile, has largely converted to NATO-standard systems, many of which fire the standard 155-millimeter shells. The U.S. has provided more than 2 million of these shells to Ukraine since the war broke out.

But, Ustinova, said, “as it turned out the West had not adequately prepared for the possibility of a protracted land war in Europe after decades of relative peace.”

Before the war broke out, the U.S. was producing only about 14,000 shells per year — maybe enough for about two days of fighting in Ukraine. And of course, the U.S. is concerned about maintaining its own stocks, which a Pentagon official told the Wall Street Journal a year ago had become “uncomfortably low.”

Since then, the Pentagon has embarked on a program to up the production of 155-millimeter shells to 90,000 per month. This effort could include upgrades or new shifts at two plants in Pennsylvania that make the shells, as well as standing up new facilities in Texas and Canada. Still, adding these new capabilities takes time. Bradley Martin, director of the RAND Corporation’s National Security Supply Chain Institute, told Grid it would likely be three to five years before U.S. domestic artillery production reached the point where it could meet demand for the Ukraine conflict while still maintaining adequate stocks for a contingency.

“What we’re talking about is a full revitalization of the munitions industrial base, and that’s just going to take time,” Martin said.

In Europe, the situation is, if anything, even more severe. To take one prominent example, a German newspaper estimated last year that the country has only enough ammunition in its stockpiles for two days of high-intensity combat like that seen in Ukraine. In March, the EU agreed to a 2-billion euro plan that aims to build the bloc’s production capacity to the point where it can send Ukraine one million rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition over the following year. By the end of May, it had sent around 220,000.

Those may be impressive numbers. But they are still far from what Ukraine says it needs. In March, Reznikov asked the EU for 250,000 shells per month.

Workarounds

Given the daunting challenges of supplying Ukraine, the country’s backers have also been quietly working to coax some reluctant countries to open up their own supplies.

South Korea, which has significant stockpiles of artillery shells, has avoided providing any lethal aid directly to Ukraine for fear of provoking Russia, which might retaliate by providing assistance to North Korea. But according to U.S. and South Korean media reports, Seoul quietly agreed in the spring to provide 500,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to the United States. This aided Ukraine indirectly by allowing the U.S. to ship shells to Ukraine without worrying as much about its own stocks. South Korea has also agreed to supply several types of munitions to Poland, another important supplier of Ukraine’s military.

According to a recent report by Defense One, the U.S. has also been quietly paying a contractor in Bulgaria to produce 155-millimeter shells for Ukraine, despite the country’s pro-Russian president vowing in March that it would not be involved in sending Ukraine weapons.

A Ukrainian soldier sits on the shells of an M777 howitzer on the Bakhmut direction on May 17, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Of course, the Ukrainians are not the only ones feeling the strain. Russia entered the war with massive stocks of Soviet-era armaments, but the recent decrease in artillery fires from the Russian side indicate that they, too, are having difficulties feeding their artillery pieces. The Russians have also been working to revitalize their munitions industry. According to some analysts, the Russians now have the capability to build around one million artillery shells per year, though this is still far from enough to continue their current rate of fire.

Russia has been buying artillery pieces from North Korea, according to U.S. intelligence, but generally has fewer allies willing to supply it with arms. China, a potential ammo game-changer given its sizeable stocks, has not provided any weapons to Russia, though the New York Times reported last month that a Chinese company had been shipping gunpowder to Russia.

The long fight to come

This is where the U.S. decision to provide cluster munitions comes in.

These American-supplied munitions can be fired from the same NATO-standard howitzers as the 155-millimeter rounds and the U.S. has millions of them in its stocks. As National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby put it, these new weapons can “help bridge the gap as we ramp up production of normal 155 artillery shells."

Ustinova told the messenger that “one cluster ammunition [round] replaces 10-15 ordinary ones. These stocks will help the Ukrainian army to prolong the counteroffensive.”

Given how long most experts believe it will take to ramp up conventional ammunition production to sustainable levels, more workarounds and sacrifices will likely be needed to keep Ukraine in the fight.