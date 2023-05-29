Ukraine’s ‘Difficult Night’ – 75 Russian Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia launched an early-morning barrage of kamikaze drones and air-launched cruise missiles across Ukraine, an assault aimed at Kyiv, the port city of Odesa and other parts of the country. It was the 15th major air assault this month, and officials said the attacks destroyed Ukrainian military aircraft and damaged the port city of Odesa.

Russian forces unleashed 40 missiles and 35 drones targeting “military facilities and critical infrastructure” between midnight and 5am today, Ukraine’s air force said in a statement. Air defenses reportedly shot down 37 missiles, 29 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one surveillance drone.

The attack disabled five aircraft at an unnamed base in western Ukraine, damaged a runway, and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian officials.

“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko, said on Telegram as the barrage subsided. “There are no victims or dead. The orcs are raging, we are standing!”

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

Most of the drones were aimed at Kyiv, just one day after Russia’s biggest-ever complement of suicide UAV drones attacked the capital.

"Only 18 hours have passed since the most massive attack... on Kyiv, and the enemy attacked the capital again,” the city administration said on Telegram. “The Russian terrorists are trying with all their might to destroy key targets for themselves and at the same time exhaust the resources of our air defense.”

Falling debris from a drone smashed through the roof of a private house in the city’s northern Pidolsk district around 3am, causing a fire, officials said, but there were no early reports of casualties. Separately, an image posted by Klitschko showed a piece of burning debris lying in the middle of a city boulevard.

The overnight strikes on the capital and on military targets came amid anticipation that Ukraine will soon launch a long-planned counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory. Russia occupies an estimated 18 percent of Ukraine, and has illegally annexed five Ukrainian regions, including Crimea.



The fight could begin "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week,” Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, told BBC on Saturday. "We are always ready.”

A small number of artillery strikes were reported Sunday and early Monday in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, the Kyiv Independent reported, but they did not appear to be part of a bigger offensive.