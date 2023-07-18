Ukraine’s Attack on Crimea Bridge Sheds Light on ‘Sea Drones’ in War

Monday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge didn’t just damage the lone bridge connecting mainland Russia to the annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea. It also shed light on Ukraine’s fleet of marine drones — and offered fresh evidence that these underwater weapons have joined their airborne cousins as key elements in the war.

The almost 12-mile long Kerch Bridge, the longest in Europe, holds symbolic and strategic importance to Moscow as a logistical supply route to Crimea. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Monday that “two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles attacked the Crimean bridge” and that law enforcement agencies had opened a criminal case into the matter. The statement said two adults were killed and one child was injured.

This isn’t the first time Ukraine has used marine, or “sea drones” against Russian targets. In October, Ukraine unleashed several of these weapons against the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea.

While the use of ships and boats packed with explosives is not new (such weapons have a history that dates to the 3rd century), the increased use of uncrewed and weaponized water drones seems to suggest an evolutionary shift.

Drones - from air to water

Simply put, a drone is an aircraft or vessel with no people on board, and which can operate either autonomously or by remote control. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, these unmanned systems, particularly aerial drones, have played pivotal roles on the battlefield, not only providing crucial surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities for Ukrainian forces but also carrying out offensive attacks.

But generally, when people think of drones, they don’t imagine machines that can sail or submerge; they think of the airborne variety, used by hobbyists or photographers or the military - such as the MQ-9 Reaper, which became a workhorse in the long U.S. war in Afghanistan.

Like aerial drones, water drones go by different names and have numerous applications in commercial and military settings. And they have been around for a while.

One of the first unmanned underwater vehicles was developed in the 1950s by the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory and funded by the Office of Naval Research. It was known as “The Special Purpose Underwater Research Vehicle” and could plunge to depths of up to 10,000 feet and operate efficiently for four hours.

For the next four decades, underwater drones were used to reach the wreckage of ships including the Titanic (in 1985) and (in 1989) the Bismarck, a German battleship sunk in 1941.

In the 1990s, the U.S. Navy began to use water drones to disable sea mines, and in 2003, during the Iraq war, one was used to remove mines near the port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq. In 2019, as underwater drones became more prevalent, the Navy stood up an entire unit dedicated to their use.

When sea drones became weapons

It’s unclear when water-based drones were first weaponized, but they have come a long way from the days of “fire ships” - an old naval warfare tactic of setting vessels ablaze and directing them towards an enemy's fleet.

In the last decade, weaponized water drones have made their mark in many parts of the world, from the Persian Gulf to Yemen to the war in Ukraine.

According to a RAND Corporation report, Ukraine has used "explosive uncrewed surface vessels" (USVs, or sea drones) frequently against Russian fleets and even infrastructure.

More sophisticated versions can travel long distances, evade detection and can carry heavy explosives. All those qualities would have been necessary in Monday's Kerch Bridge attack.

"Explosive USVs," the RAND report found, "are versatile, able to be launched from piers or large ships" and "can linger indefinitely in unobtrusive places before they stealthily approach their targets."

Since late October 2022, Russia has seen an uptick of attacks by Ukraine’s maritime drone fleet in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, some 100 miles from Crimea. Ukraine has used unmanned surface vehicles like this one posted to social media, and is developing the “Toloka TLK-150,” a hybrid of a submarine and a missile, according to the Kyiv Post.

"The age of explosive USVs is just beginning," the RAND report found. "Navies that can effectively use these systems could have a great advantage over their adversaries."

The Ukrainians weren’t saying anything about the specific weapons used in Monday’s attack, preferring to keep Russia and the rest of the world guessing. But analysts suspect this won’t be the last the world sees - and hears - about Ukraine’s waterborne drones.