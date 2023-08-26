Ukraine Warns ‘More Surprises’ Await Putin’s Black Sea Fleet After Claiming Drone Strike on Russian Forces

Ukrainian security forces vowed “even more surprises” for Russian troops to follow up a large-scale drone attack said to have killed or wounded “several dozen” Russian combatants in Crimea, according to a Saturday report.

Early Friday, some 42 drones descended on the Black Sea Fleet in the contested peninsula, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Nine of the drones were shot down, while the other 33 crashed into the Black Sea after being disabled with electronic jamming, Russia’s defense ministry claimed in a statement, adding that there were no casualties.

But on Saturday, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine claimed to the Kyiv Post that Russia’s bloodless account was untrue.

“Currently, we can definitely talk about several dozen Russians killed and wounded,” one source, who was not identified by name, told the outlet. “Ammunition storage facilities were also damaged. Military equipment was also seriously damaged.”

Drones have been prominently used by both Ukraine and Russia throughout the war. File: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The source also claimed that Russian forces were caught “completely unprepared” by the aerial assault — and said that there would be more to come.

“We predict even more surprises for the occupiers in the future,” the source said.

In a precursor to the drone strike, Ukrainian naval commandos on Thursday attacked Russian positions along a three-mile stretch of Crimean beach, reportedly targeting air defense systems.

Drones have featured prominently in the war, with both sides using the unmanned craft, from Odesa to Moscow.