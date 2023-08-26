Ukraine Warns ‘More Surprises’ Await Putin’s Black Sea Fleet After Claiming Drone Strike on Russian Forces - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Ukraine Warns ‘More Surprises’ Await Putin’s Black Sea Fleet After Claiming Drone Strike on Russian Forces

Russia claims that the aerial assault was repulsed without bloodshed, but a Ukrainian source claims there were 'several dozen' casualties

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ukrainian security forces vowed “even more surprises” for Russian troops to follow up a large-scale drone attack said to have killed or wounded “several dozen” Russian combatants in Crimea, according to a Saturday report.

Early Friday, some 42 drones descended on the Black Sea Fleet in the contested peninsula, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Nine of the drones were shot down, while the other 33 crashed into the Black Sea after being disabled with electronic jamming, Russia’s defense ministry claimed in a statement, adding that there were no casualties.

But on Saturday, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine claimed to the Kyiv Post that Russia’s bloodless account was untrue.

“Currently, we can definitely talk about several dozen Russians killed and wounded,” one source, who was not identified by name, told the outlet. “Ammunition storage facilities were also damaged. Military equipment was also seriously damaged.”

reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics
Drones have been prominently used by both Ukraine and Russia throughout the war.File: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The source also claimed that Russian forces were caught “completely unprepared” by the aerial assault — and said that there would be more to come.

Read More

“We predict even more surprises for the occupiers in the future,” the source said.

In a precursor to the drone strike, Ukrainian naval commandos on Thursday attacked Russian positions along a three-mile stretch of Crimean beach, reportedly targeting air defense systems.

Drones have featured prominently in the war, with both sides using the unmanned craft, from Odesa to Moscow.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.