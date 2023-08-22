Ukraine War Shadows South Africa Summit as Arrest Warrant Keeps Putin Away

Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an international arrest warrant over the abductions of children in Ukraine, was a no-show in person Tuesday for an important meeting of the BRICS group of emerging economies in South Africa.



The leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa – with Putin joining by video call – will discuss expanding the group during a three-day summit.

"An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order," South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in an address ahead of the meetings.

The BRICS nations are home to 40% of the world's population and produce more than 30% of global economic output. Meetings of the group have provided a soapbox for Russia to attack the U.S., and other members have been cool to calls to support Ukraine after Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

China is the biggest proponent of expanding the block, which is currently made up of large regional economies.



“China under Xi is looking to use BRICS for its own purposes, particularly in extending its influence in the Global South,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London, told the New York Times.

“India is highly unlikely to go along with it as the Chinese proposal will turn BRICS into something else — one which will serve primarily Chinese interests.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pose during a meeting with a delegation of African leaders and senior officials in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Evgeny Biyatov/Photo host Agency RIA Novosti via AP

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, currently representing Putin in South Africa, used a BRICS ministerial summit in June to blast the West for its "hegemony" and "financial blackmail" in the form of sanctions over the Ukraine war.

South Africa, a member of the International Criminal Court, would have been compelled to arrest Putin if the Russian leader had attended – or face blowback from the U.S. and the European Union.

The summit could become a chance for sideline discussions over Russia’s decision last month to end a deal that allowed Ukrainian food exports to reach world markets via the Black Sea.

China, by far the most powerful of the BRICS countries, received 6 million metric tons of corn and 1 million metric tons of sunflower meal from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.



The end of the grain deal – and Russia’s punishing attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain warehouses – has driven up the cost of grain on world markets.



The leaders attending include President Xi Jinping of China, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the summit’s host, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Participants also will discuss increasing the use of member states' national currencies during financial transactions as a way of reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.