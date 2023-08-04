Ukraine Strikes Russian Warship in Rare Attack on Mainland Port - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Ukraine Strikes Russian Warship in Rare Attack on Mainland Port

The landing craft Olenegorsky Gonyak was seen severely listing in the water as it was towed for repair

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ukraine struck a Russian port with a pair of marine drones overnight, leaving a 100-man warship listing in the water Friday.

Russia said Friday that two unmanned Ukrainian naval drones had attacked its Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk. It was the second apparent strike on Novorossiysk by unmanned explosive craft. 

"In Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of a drone attack, the large amphibious ship Olenegorsky Gornyak was damaged," Sergey Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram.

"This is, in fact, a ship of the Northern Fleet...brought to the Black Sea with the aim of reinforcing assault groups and landing [Russian forces] near Odesa."

Olenegorsky Gornyak is a 369-foot landing craft. 

Read More

A video from a drone-mounted camera posted to social media by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet shows the vessel pushing through dark waters and into the side of a large ship before the feed cuts out.

"The video shows a SBU USV [uncrewed surface vessel] loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacking an enemy ship with about 100 crew members on board," a source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER/)AFP via Getty Images

The attack came after days of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian ports and storage facilities that have destroyed more than 160,000 tons of grain. 

Russian officials claimed Friday the attack was repulsed without damage. The Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said the crews of the Olenegorsky Gonyak and Suvorovets warships “immediately reacted to the attack and helped to avoid consequences.” Officials said there were no casualties.

But in footage posted to Telegram and other sites, the Olenegorsky Gornyak appeared to be listing 50 degrees as it was towed back to port. 

Ukraine has used naval drones to attack Russian targets in occupied Crimea, including a strike last month that damaged the $3.7 billion Kerch bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Russian officials said air defenses had shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Crimea early Friday, and downed three others with electronic jamming.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.