Ukraine Shoots Down A Dozen Iranian Drones Over Kyiv

Anti-aircraft defenses shot down a dozen Russian drones over Kyiv early Thursday, leaving two injured by falling debris, as attacks in other regions of Ukraine killed two and wounded 37.

Air raid sirens woke the capital just after midnight, followed by a series of explosions.

“For the third day in a row, Kyiv is attacked by a Shahed barrage,” city mayor Sergei Popko said on Telegram, calling it “a massive attack by Iranian drones.”

“About a dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed.”

A 19-year old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds from shattered glass, Popko said, and fires were reported in four of the city’s districts.



Every drone and missile shot from the sky is a danger to civilians and infrastructure below.



In Mykolaiv in the south, regional governor Vitalii Kim said defenders had shot down a Russian Kalibr missile and four Shahed drones overnight. Falling wreckage damaged a school and ten houses, but there were no casualties, he said.

Another Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk with no injuries, the regional governor said.

In Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured, including eight children, in a Russian strike, the local military administration said. It was unclear in which regions the two civilian deaths occurred.