Ukraine Shoots Down A Dozen Iranian Drones Over Kyiv - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Ukraine Shoots Down A Dozen Iranian Drones Over Kyiv

It was 'a massive attack' the city's mayor said

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Damage at a building in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack on July 13, 2023. Kyiv Military Administration/Telegram

Anti-aircraft defenses shot down a dozen Russian drones over Kyiv early Thursday, leaving two injured by falling debris, as attacks in other regions of Ukraine killed two and wounded 37.

Air raid sirens woke the capital just after midnight, followed by a series of explosions.

“For the third day in a row, Kyiv is attacked by a Shahed barrage,” city mayor Sergei Popko said on Telegram, calling it  “a massive attack by Iranian drones.” 

“About a dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed.”

Read More

A 19-year old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds from shattered glass, Popko said, and fires were reported in four of the city’s districts.

Every drone and missile shot from the sky is a danger to civilians and infrastructure below.

In Mykolaiv in the south, regional governor Vitalii Kim said defenders had shot down a Russian Kalibr missile and four Shahed drones overnight. Falling wreckage damaged a school and ten houses, but there were no casualties, he said. 

Another Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk with no injuries, the regional governor said. 

In Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured, including eight children, in a Russian strike, the local military administration said. It was unclear in which regions the two civilian deaths occurred.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.