Ukraine Shoots Down A Dozen Iranian Drones Over Kyiv

Anti-aircraft defenses shot down a dozen Russian drones over Kyiv early Thursday, leaving two injured by falling debris, as attacks in other regions of Ukraine killed two and wounded 37.
Air raid sirens woke the capital just after midnight, followed by a series of explosions.
“For the third day in a row, Kyiv is attacked by a Shahed barrage,” city mayor Sergei Popko said on Telegram, calling it “a massive attack by Iranian drones.”
“About a dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed.”
- Russian Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv
- Ukraine Says It Shot Down a New Russian Missile Barrage Over Kyiv
- Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones as 7 Civilians Die in Attacks
- Russian missiles and Iranian ‘kamikaze’ drones are sending people in Kyiv back to the bomb shelters
- Ukraine Downs Drones, Missiles in Overnight Russian Attack
A 19-year old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds from shattered glass, Popko said, and fires were reported in four of the city’s districts.
Every drone and missile shot from the sky is a danger to civilians and infrastructure below.
In Mykolaiv in the south, regional governor Vitalii Kim said defenders had shot down a Russian Kalibr missile and four Shahed drones overnight. Falling wreckage damaged a school and ten houses, but there were no casualties, he said.
Another Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk with no injuries, the regional governor said.
In Zaporizhzhia, 21 people were injured, including eight children, in a Russian strike, the local military administration said. It was unclear in which regions the two civilian deaths occurred.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews