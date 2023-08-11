Ukraine is Losing US Weapons on the Battlefield

Since Russia’s invasion a year and a half ago, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $47 billion in military aid, enough to help Ukrainian forces hold back the Russian advance, but not enough to accomplish Kyiv’s goal of recapturing all Ukrainian territory. And this week’s request from the White House for an additional $13 billion in funding for military aid to Ukraine is an acknowledgement that the assistance will have to continue for the foreseeable future.

In contrast to the early months of the war, when escalation fears limited the type of equipment provided, this aid now includes some of the most powerful and pricey weapons and vehicles in the U.S. arsenal, including M1 Abrams battle tanks, Patriot missile defense systems, and HIMARS rocket launchers. The unfortunate fact for both the Ukrainians and their foreign backers is that many of these systems have already been destroyed.

According to one estimate, as much as 20% of the weaponry that Ukraine moved to the front in the first two weeks of its current counteroffensive–including many western supplied platforms–was damaged or destroyed in the first two weeks. This heavy rate of loss has forced the Ukrainians to adjust their tactics and may yet strain the world’s ability to continue supplying their war effort.

Western might meets the meat grinder

One weapons system that has taken a particularly heavy beating is the American Bradley fighting vehicle. These are armored troop transports equipped with heavy guns and anti-tank missile systems, which a number of Ukrainian troops have credited with saving their lives during the counteroffensive. The U.S. has committed to sending 190 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, and as of late July, officials claimed to have delivered around half of them to operational units in Ukraine.

According to the widely cited open source blog Oryx, which documents only equipment losses that can be verified by photographic evidence, at least 23 of Ukraine’s Bradleys have already been destroyed. Another 21 have been damaged, and 5 of those have been abandoned.

More than 60 M113 armored fighting vehicles, 57 Maxxpro mine resistant vehicles and more than 100 Humvees have also been destroyed, damaged, or lost. The value of all this destroyed equipment likely runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

A soldier bows his head, as Ukrainian armored vehicles maneuver and fire their 30mm guns on April 26, 2023. Scott Peterson/Getty Images

Military experts say these losses should not come as a surprise.

“The losses are probably about what was expected,” Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel and senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Messenger.

“What Ukraine is trying to do is very difficult, break through a well-prepared defense. That always produces high casualties, both in personnel and equipment. The disappointing part is that they are not yet through those defenses, though they are still grinding away.”

The high rate of destruction has come as a result of heavily fortified Russian defensive positions, including vast fields of mines. And in contrast to the early days of the war, Russia’s tactics have also become more innovative and effective. The Russians have been making particularly effective use of KA-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters to strike Ukraine’s vehicles and tanks.

A change in tactics

Much of the news coverage of the international support for Ukraine has focused on debates over whether to send particular weapons systems, particularly battle tanks and fighter jets. Some analysts say that focus on sophisticated NATO weaponry led to unrealistic expectations about how much difference the weapons would make.

“There was a sense of ‘tech optimism,’ just because Ukrainian soldiers were so good at training on western equipment, and there was a sense they’d be able to translate that into tactical finesse,” Franz-Stefan Gady, a defense analyst with the Center for a New American Security who has made several study trips to the front in Ukraine, told The Messenger.

“Some observers overestimated the ability of Ukrainian forces to gain tactical proficiency with these platforms and gain the ability to use them in a combined arms fashion.”

The heavy equipment losses in the early weeks of the offensive have forced the Ukrainians to change tactics, focusing less on vehicle-led charges into Russian positions and more on wearing down Russian defenses with heavy artillery fire from a distance.

“The direct consequences of these losses is that it is now primarily an infantry-led fight with artillery firing on Russian positions,” Gady said. “Only on occasion do you get advances or attacks spearheaded by mechanized forces.”

Gady added that Ukraine’s battle tanks, which many anticipated would be used to lead assaults on Russian lines, are now mainly being used to provide long-range fire support.

These tactics have had some success in reducing equipment losses. The rate of loss dropped from 20 percent to 10 percent after the first two weeks of the counteroffensive, officials told the New York Times.

But this form of fighting is agonizingly slow, with progress in territory gained measured in meters rather than kilometers. And while it cuts back on the loss of heavy and expensive combat systems, it’s more draining in terms of ammunition. The rate at which Ukraine was expending conventional artillery ammunition–far above the numbers being produced by Western countries even after a substantial industrial ramp-up– prompted the U.S. to make the controversial decision last month to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the inability to achieve an armor-led breakthrough also means a much longer war, with many more Ukrainians dying at the front.

“Some Ukrainian officials now talk about winning an attrition battle, rather than a breakthrough,” said Cancian. “Personally, I think that's a mistake because of the high cost of even a successful attrition strategy.”

Battle of attrition

Judging by public statements, the counteroffensive is progressing much more slowly than Ukrainian and western officials had hoped. But it’s also true that progress in an attrition battle like the one Ukraine is now waging is harder to measure; outside observers have less information about the state of Russian forces than on the amount of territory controlled on the map.

Russian equipment losses have also been substantial, in some cases far greater than on the Ukrainian side. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has lost 604 tanks, according to Oryx, including both the Soviet models it already had in its arsenal and the new western-supplied vehicles. The Russians have lost a staggering 2,207 tanks.

But the uncomfortable fact is that Russia probably has far more of this equipment to spare. With a fast and dramatic breakthrough in the counteroffensive looking less likely, it appears that keeping Ukraine in this fight will require a lot more foreign equipment and weaponry. It will also require an acceptance of the fact that some of those weapons won’t last very long on the battlefield.