A Russian ammunition dump at a military base in Crimea erupted into a fireball of exploding ordnance early Wednesday, causing the evacuations of more than 2,000 local residents.

A view taken on October 14, 2022 shows the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia.
A view taken on October 14, 2022 shows the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia after it was hit by a blast on October 8, 2022.STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Videos posted to social media showed a raging fire punctuated by rolling explosions in the Kirovske district. The fire burned for more than three hours.

It was unclear what caused the explosion. The blast wave shattered windows in nearby villages and set off car alarms. Ukrainian and Russian media initially cited the head of Ukrainian military intelligence claiming credit for the destruction, but officials later said those quotes were fake.

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, reportedly told Russian TV the evacuations would last a “day or two.”

“Now there are explosions. The situation is still dynamic.”

Sergey Askyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, reported earlier that a fire had broken out at a military facility in the Kirovske district. Russian authorities stopped traffic on the Tavrida highway and said they would evacuate 2,000 residents in four nearby villages. 

It wasn't clear if people were injured in the attack.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported the explosion at 6:54 a.m. local time. “Now Crimeans will see enough of what Ukrainians have been seeing for 511 days,” the pro-Ukrainian channel commented.

The explosion came two days after Ukrainian sea drones struck the Kerch bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, and one day after Russian officials said they had taken down a swarm of 28 Ukrainian aerial drones over Crimea. 

An advisor to the exiled mayor of Russian-occupied Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, reported that the line of cars carrying Russian tourists trying to leave Crimea stretched more than six miles.

